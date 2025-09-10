



Doctors have launched a clinical trial of a £100 blood test for Alzheimer's disease, hoping to translate the diagnosis of a catastrophic condition. NHS. More than 1,000 suspected patients with dementia are recruited from memory clinics in the UK to see if the test leads to faster, more reliable diagnosis and better care for those found to have the disease. Over half a million people in the UK have the most common form of dementia, which is Alzheimer's disease, but it can take years to get diagnosed. Only about 2% of patients undergo gold standard tests based on pet scans or wood punctures to find out the characteristics of their condition. New drugs such as lekanemab and donanemab have been shown to slow down illness, but they have small effects. It's been done It was rejected For widespread use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in the UK (Nice). We hope to ride the second generation of Alzheimer's disease, which is being tested in clinical trials. Alzheimer's drugs work best when given early stages of the disease before the brain undergoes major irreversible harm. A simple and effective blood test allows doctors to quickly identify patients who stand to benefit most. “We hope that many more treatments will appear in the stream within the next 10 years, so we need to prepare our citizens. health Professor Jonathan Schott, a neurologist at University College London, and co-lead in the adaptive exams, said: Alzheimer's disease is associated with the accumulation of two important proteins in the brain, called amyloid and tau. A blood test measures a protein called p-tau217, which reflects the presence of both. Evidence suggests that tests can detect amyloid and tau as accurately as pet scans and wood piercing. The trial recruits 1,100 people with other medical problems from diverse geographical, ethnic and economic backgrounds to ensure that the findings are relevant to the UK's wide population. Half of those under study receive blood test results within three months of being assessed by memory services, and the other half receive results 12 months later. The doctor will assess whether test results help speed up the diagnosis and guide patients' decisions regarding future treatments. A specialized lab that already uses tests can improve your results in about two weeks. “This is not about checking the accuracy we have already done,” said Dr. Ashviny Keshavan, a senior clinical researcher at the University of London. dementia Joint lead of the research center and the trial. “This is about showing that it actually makes a difference in patient progressive management.” Researchers suspect it will take two years to hire for trial. They are excellent for the decision whether the test should be rolled out across the NHS if the results are encouraging. The trial forms part of the Blood Biomarker Challenge, a multi-million pound programme supported by the Alzheimer's Disease Association, Alzheimer's Disease Research UK, and the People's Post Lottery. “We know that the Alzheimer's drug development pipeline is currently rapidly growing with new potential treatments,” said Dr. Scheana Scale, director of research for Alzheimer's disease. “If we can intervene in these or new potential treatments early, there is a greater chance of success. So, although science is currently moving rapidly, there is a pace of change, and to unleash this, we need a diagnosis to speed up.”

