Healthy newborns are also at high risk of severe RSV infection





It's not just premature babies and children with underlying diseases who suffer from serious respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. Even healthy, enduring babies are at risk of intensive care or extended hospitalization, especially during the first three months of their life. This follows a comprehensive registry study of Karolinska Institet in Sweden, Lancet Regional Health – Europe. RSV is a common cause of respiratory infections in young children, accounting for approximately 245,000 hospitalizations in Europe per year. Researchers are currently analyzing data from more than 2.3 million children born in Sweden between 2001 and 2022 to find out who are at the greatest risk of suffering from serious complications or dying from RSV infection. Available preventive treatments It is well known that premature babies and children with chronic illnesses are at a higher risk of developing severe illness when infected with RSV. It is also known that children under three months of age are particularly vulnerable, but it is not entirely clear how severe illness is common among previously healthy children. This study shows that the largest group of children who needed intensive care or were hospitalized for a long period of time were less than 3 months old, previously healthy and born at full term. When shaping treatment strategies, it is important to consider that even healthy infants can be severely affected by RSV. The good news is that there are currently preventive treatments available to newborns and vaccines that can be administered to pregnant women. ”

Giulia Dallagiacomo, The first author of the study, Karolinska Institute, Physicians and PhD Students in the Faculty of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics From September 10, 2025, all Swedish newborns will be offered antibody-based preventive treatment during the RSV season. The drug acts like a vaccine and protects against severe RSV infection for around six months. Several risk factors have been identified A total of 1.7% of children in the study were diagnosed with RSV infection. Of these, fewer than 12% (4,621 children) suffered from severe illness. The median age of children who needed intensive care was only just under two months, with the majority of them not having underlying illnesses. Researchers have identified several factors associated with an increased risk of needing intensive care or dying. Children born in the winter, or children with 0-3 years old or twin siblings, had a roughly three times greater risk, while those with small children at birth had a nearly four times greater risk. Children with underlying medical conditions had a more than four-fold increased risk of severe illness and death. “We know that some underlying diseases increase the risk of severe RSV infection. So far, these children have been aiming to protect the available preventive treatments,” says Samuel Reddin, the last author of the study, Sax, a resident of the Children and Youth Hospital in Sax and an associate professor at the Faculty of Medical Epidemiology. “However, this study highlights that the majority of children who needed intensive care due to RSV infection were previously healthy. Now, better preventive medications are available, and the definition of risk groups has been expanded to provide protection to previous healthy infants during the RSV season.” This study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Helsinki and University Hospital of Helsinki in Finland. It was funded by the Karolinska Institute, the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Heart and Lung Foundation, the Swedish Asthma Association Research Fund, and Regional Stockholm. Some researchers receive consulting fees from pharmaceutical companies, which are unrelated to the current research. sauce: Journal Reference: Dallagiacom, G. , et al. (2025). Risk factors for severe outcomes of respiratory syncytial virus infection in children: a national cohort study in Sweden. Lancet Regional Health – Europe. doi.org/10.1016/j.lanepe.2025.101447

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250909/Healthy-newborns-also-face-high-risk-of-severe-RSV-infection.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos