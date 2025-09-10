



Special MRI techniques to detect iron levels in various regions of the brain can predict the development of mild cognitive impairment and cognitive decline in cognitive impairment. RadiologyJournal of the North American Radiology Society (RSNA). Alzheimer's disease is a growing public health crisis, a major cause of dementia around the world. The disease is characterized by the accumulation of abnormal brain proteins called amyloid beta and tau. This appears several years before the emergence of clinical symptoms and can be detected with positron emission tomography (PET) scans. Treatments targeting these proteins are modestly effective, indicating that other factors may contribute to cognitive impairment. Increased levels of iron in the brain is one factor that has been investigated in recent years. Iron overload in the brain is known to promote neurodegeneration by inducing oxidative stress (an imbalance between two different types of molecules, free radicals and antioxidants), exacerbating amyloid toxicity, disrupts tau protein function, and promoting neuronal cell death. Brain iron can be measured non-invasively through a special MRI technique called quantitative sensitivity mapping (QSM). QSM is an advanced MRI technology developed over the past decade to measure tissue magnetic sensitivity with good accuracy. QSM can detect small differences in iron levels in different brain regions and provide a reliable and non-invasive method for mapping and quantifying patient iron. This is not possible with traditional MR approaches. ”

Xu Li, Ph.D. Senior author of the study, Associate Professor of Radiology Research Associate at the FM Kirby Research Center for the FM Kirby Research Center at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, Maryland Dr. Li and colleagues studied QSM MRI on 158 cognitively-free participants drawn from the Johns Hopkins Biocard Study, a research project focusing on early stages of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. PET data was available to 110 participants. The researchers obtained baseline QSM MRI data on participants and followed them for up to 7.5 years. They found that MRIs had high baseline magnetic sensitivity in brain regions of ocular cortical and katamen dimers, which are important for memory and other cognitive functions. This is associated with a higher risk of mild cognitive impairment. “We have used QSM to find higher brain iron in several memory-related regions that are associated with a higher risk of developing cognitive impairment and faster risk of cognitive decline,” Dr. Li said. “This risk is even higher if participants have high levels of amyloid pathology.” The burden of amyloid in the endocular cortex and putamen and tissue sensitivity were independently associated with progression to mild cognitive impairment, but they appeared to have a synergistic effect, Dr. Lee said it accelerates global cognitive decline over time. When confirmed in a larger study that includes a more diverse patient population, this finding points to the role of QSM MRI in work-up examinations of patients at risk for dementia. “This type of tool can help identify patients at high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and could lead to early intervention as new treatments become available,” Dr. Li said. “Also, Biomarkersbrain iron could become a future therapeutic target. ” In the future, researchers hope to better understand how brain iron contributes to Alzheimer's disease. This includes interactions with other Alzheimer's disease-related pathologies, such as amyloid and tau protein. On the treatment side, clinical trials can test iron-targeted therapies. “At the same time, we hope to make QSM technology more standardized, faster and more accessible,” Dr. Li said. “Sensitive MRI helps predict cognitive impairment and cognitive decline in older adults without cognitive impairment.” In collaboration with Dr. Li, he worked with Dr. Li for the Biocacard research team, and for the Biocacard research team, he received his Ph.D. Anja Soldan, MA, MA, MD, Ph.D., Marilyn Albert, Ph.D., Peter CM Van Zijl, Peter CM Van Zijl, Ph.D. sauce: North American Society of Radiology Journal Reference: Chen, L. , et al. (2025) Sensitive MRI can help predict the onset of mild cognitive impairment and predict cognitive decline in cognitively unimpaired elderly people. Radiology. doi.org/10.1148/radiol.250513.

