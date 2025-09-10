Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more

Revolutionary Blood test, How to set it to convert Alzheimer's disease Can be diagnosed and saved NHS Time and money.

Clinical Blood test test I'm welcome now The first participant People hired through memory clinics in the UK.

dementia Currently, the UK's biggest cause of death, but experts capture one-third Morphology of the state of the degenerative brain Not diagnosed.

Researcher at University College London (UCL) is investigating whether blood tests that measure proteins associated with Alzheimer's disease (a neurodegenerative disease and the most common dementia) can improve the way Alzheimer is diagnosed in the NHS.

“There is currently a blood test for Alzheimer's disease, supported by strong scientific evidence and provides information comparable to other gold standard diagnostic tests such as PET scans and lumbar punctures, but it is much more accessible and inexpensive.

Images opened in the gallery A major clinical trial aimed at converting the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease through simple blood tests welcomes first participants recruited through memory clinics in the UK (Alamy/PA).

Alzheimer's disease is associated with the accumulation of proteins amyloid and tau in the brain. In Alzheimer's disease, amyloid sticks and forms plaque in the brain, eventually killing brain cells, and tau is entangled inside the brain's neurons.

Blood tests look for the presence of p-TAU217, which reflects the presence of both amyloid and tau in the brain.

Studies suggest that blood tests such as plasma P-TAU217 can detect these proteins as accurately as current methods such as amyloid PET scans and lumbar puncture.

Although these blood tests are not standalone diagnostic tools, they can be used as part of a broader clinical assessment to confirm the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease for those who already have memory or thought problems.

Blood tests may provide a less invasive, accessible, and cost-effective alternative to the current specific tests of Alzheimer's disease.

Images opened in the gallery Blood tests look for the presence of P-TAU217, which reflects the presence of both amyloid and tau in the brain. ( Getty Images/Istockphoto ))

Currently, a low back puncture and PET scan test cost around £1,500 each, compared to a £100 blood test.

These methods are rarely used in memory clinics, and only 2% of people undergo PET scans or lumbar punctures to confirm the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

UCL researchers have already evaluated the P-TAU217 blood test. It is currently established at the NHS Clinical Institute National Hospital of Neurosurgery. However, the team is currently assessing the accuracy of the tests and cost-effectiveness and appropriateness for NHS memory services.

The recruitment for the trial, which was already launched in Essex last month, is planned by 19 additional specialist NHS centres to participate across the UK.

All 1,100 participants in a study with mild to moderate cognitive impairment will undergo standard initial assessments. Half of participants will then receive blood test results within three months of their first assessment, and the other 550 will get results 12 months later.

The team evaluates whether providing previous results will help speed up the diagnosis, whether to guide decisions on further investigations, and whether it will affect how both patients and clinicians interpret and respond to the results.

However, researchers warn that blood tests are a long way to go before they can be used to predict whether someone will develop Alzheimer's disease in the future.

“Dementia is a healthcare challenge for our generation, and society needs to beat it,” says Professor Fiona Karager, Chief Policy and Research Officer at the Alzheimer's Association.

She describes the new trial as “vital importance,” stressing too often, dementia is diagnosed late and limits access to support, treatment and opportunities to plan ahead.

“Blood tests may provide a faster and more accessible route to diagnosis. The challenge of blood biomarkers is working to build the evidence necessary to bring these innovative tests into NHS care, bringing real benefits to people living in dementia and their families,” added Professor Carragher.

People affected by dementia shared their hopes for the impact of blood test tests.

“Blood tests like this would have helped us make a diagnosis first and made a huge difference for us. Hopefully, initiatives like the Blood Biomarker Challenge will open up ways for others to change in the future.”

Kathryn White, 74, added: “It took me so long to get a diagnosis of dementia. I knew there was something wrong, I was doing something that would get me lost in places I knew well.