



For a long time, 10,000 steps are known to be the gold standard when it comes to walking for health. Whether it's heart disease, blood pressure, or even weight loss, walking 10K is said to be almost miraculous, but now experts say there's no need to walk that much. Rather, studies have shown that walking levels of 9,000 daily levels significantly reduces the risk of cancer for 13 types of cancer, including lung, liver, colon and breast cancer. Research from recent large studies shows that walking activity at all levels leads to substantial cancer prevention through daily physical exercise. Let's get closer… Walking and reducing the risk of cancer

The UK-based research study monitored 85,000 participants via wrist accelerometers and followed daily step counts while tracing six years of health outcomes. The study showed that people who walked 9,000 steps a day reduced the likelihood of developing 13 different cancers by 16% compared to people who walked 5,000 steps a day. This study established that walking 9,000 levels daily reduces the risk of developing lung, liver, colon, breast, bladder, and multiple additional cancer types. This study showed that cancer protection levels collapsed after reaching 9,000 levels, as additional walking did not produce any additional benefits. study The results showed that the lower risk of cancer depends on the number of steps people take, not on the speed they walked. Types of cancer

The following are cancers that reduce risk due to increased walking activity:lung cancerLiver cancer (including hepatocellular carcinoma)Colon and rectal cancerbreast cancerBladder cancerEndometrial cancerStomach cancerEsophageal cancerHead and neck cancerMyeloid leukemia and myeloma leukemiaKidney cancerThyroid cancerAnal cancerStudies have demonstrated that active walking speed leads to a reduced risk of specific cancers for anal, liver, thyroid, and lung cancer through anti-inflammatory effects, improving insulin sensitivity. Walking as a cancer prevention method

Walking creates multiple biological pathways that decrease cancer development.Low inflammatory markers containing C-reactive proteins lead to a lower risk of cancer.When insulin resistance decreases, the body becomes more sensitive to insulin, lowering the risk of cancer of liver and colorectal cancer.Because obesity acts as a risk factor for cancer, regular walking practices also reduce the risk of developing cancer while maintaining weight.Regular walking practices help the immune system detect and eliminate cancer cells through dual effects on reducing inflammation and improving cardiovascular health.Regular walking helps support both metabolic health and hormonal equilibrium, which prevents breast cancer development and endometrial development. How fast is walking speed?

The study shows that achieving 9,000 steps daily provides substantial cancer protection regardless of walking speed. Cancer risk reduction starts at 5,000 steps and peaks at 9,000 steps. Research shows that active walking provides additional health benefits, but the largest study found no significant reduction in the risk of cancer from active walking beyond the total number Steps I took it. Practical tips for reaching 9,000 steps

Progress in daily walking can be achieved by dividing the day into smaller 10-15 minute segments.People can monitor step counts using pedometers or telephone applications, while determined to achieve their goals. Instead of using your car, walk to your local location.People should choose to use stairs instead of elevators for daily movements.These activities help increase the overall stage count, so people need to do light household chores and perform errands.People need to walk towards social events and establish a walking routine by holding family walks and walking meetings.Disclaimer: This article is informational only and is not a substitute for medical advice

