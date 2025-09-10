Almost half of diabetics don't know they have it, according to a new study





When was the last time you checked your blood sugar level? According to a new study, 4 percent of diabetic patients over the age of 15 are not diagnosed, so according to a data analysis published in the Journal of Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, they don't know they have it. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, Lauryn Stafford, the lead author of the study, said: In the United States, 11.6% of Americans suffer from diabetes, according to 2021 data from the American Diabetes Association. “Globally, there are many variations in geographical and age. Therefore, in general, high-income countries were better at diagnosing people than low- and middle-income countries.” Young people were unaware of diabetic patients under the age of 35. “Twenty percent of young adults with diabetes were aware of their condition,” Stafford said. Routine screening is not as promoted as older adults as younger adults. Many large organizations, such as the American Diabetes Association, propose regular annual screenings for adults over the age of 35. “People are only diagnosed with diabetes at the time of complications.” This is more common in older people. Depending on how long you have diabetes before it is discovered, the health effects may vary. Medical officer at the American Diabetes Association. She was not involved in the research. A third of adults are diagnosed with diabetes later than their earliest symptoms, according to a 2018 study. Symptoms of diabetes include thirst, frequent urination, blurry, unexpected weight loss and fatigue. said Kalyani, a professor of medicine for endocrinology, diabetes and splitting metabolism at Johns Hopkins University. If you experience any of these symptoms or have a family history of diabetes, experts recommend glucose screening. Therefore, it is important that future efforts focus on receiving and following appropriate treatment after diagnosis. It was surprising that only 4 in 10 patients saw the optimal results. People with diabetes may also suffer from other health issues, as other drugs are available, such as insulin, metformin and GLP-1. Diabetes? It depends. There are no known ways to prevent type 1 diabetes, but there are many ways to prevent the more common forms of type 2 diabetes. Reducing the amount of red and processed meat you eat can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, as reported by CNN previously. You can do this with a Mediterranean diet or by introducing more plant-based foods into your diet. Additionally, you can limit the amount of ultra-highly processed foods you eat, and add an entire food like fruits and nuts. A fast walking for at least 15 minutes is one form of exercise you can do. “In the end, I think we can focus more on the risk factors that will lead to diabetes.

When was the last time you checked your blood sugar level? That may be worth looking into, a new study says. According to data analysis published in the journal, 44% of diabetic patients over the age of 15 are not diagnosed, so they don't know they have it. Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. This study examined data from 204 countries and regions from 2000 to 2023 in a systematic review of published literature and surveys. The findings at the global level are aimed at people over the age of 15. “The majority of people with diabetes reporting in this study suffer from type 2 diabetes,” says Lauryn Stafford, lead author of the study. Around it 1 in 9 adults According to the International Diabetes Foundation, she lives with diabetes around the world. In the US, 11.6% of Americans suffer from diabetes. American Diabetes Association. “We found that 56% of diabetics are aware that they have a condition,” says Stafford, a researcher at the Institute for Health Measurement and Evaluation. “Global, there are many variations in geographical and age. Therefore, in general, high-income countries were better at diagnosing people than low-income and middle-income countries.” Young people don't know they have diabetes People under the age of 35 were much less likely to be diagnosed if they had diabetes than people over middle age. “Twenty percent of diabetics were aware of their condition,” Stafford said. Regular screenings are as unpopular as adults as older people. Many large organizations like American Diabetes AssociationWe propose annual routine screening for adults over 35 years old. “For years, glucose levels can rise and survive,” Stafford said. “People are only diagnosed with diabetes at the time of complications.” This is more common in older people. Health effects may vary depending on the time you have diabetes before it is discovered. “Diabetes diagnosis is important because timely management can prevent or delay long-term complications such as heart disease, renal failure, nerve damage, and vision loss,” she was not involved in the study. Approximately one-third of adults are diagnosed with diabetes later than their early symptoms. Surveys in 2018. What symptoms should I look for? “Symptoms of diabetes include increased thirst and hunger, frequent urination, blurred vision, unexpected weight loss, and fatigue. However, in the early stages, most people with diabetes are asymptomatic, highlighting the importance of screening and diagnosis. If you have experienced any of these Symptoms Alternatively, your family has a history of diabetes, so experts recommend getting a glucose screening. Globally, in 2023, about 40% of people with diabetes treated with treatment had optimal results and lowered their blood sugar levels, Stafford said. Therefore, it is important to focus on ensuring that future efforts are more people receive and follow appropriate treatment after diagnosis. It was surprising that 4 in 10 patients saw the optimal results. Insulin, Metformin Other drugs like that GLP-1is available. Diabetics may also suffer from other health issues, such as hypertension and chronic kidney disease, which can complicate treatment, Stafford added. Can you prevent diabetes? it depends. There are no known ways to prevent it Type 1 diabetesThere are many ways to prevent more common forms Type 2 diabetes. Reducing the amount of red and processed meat you eat can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Previously reported by CNN. You can do this with a Mediterranean diet or by introducing more plant-based foods into your diet. Additionally, limit the amount of ultra-processing foods you eat and add whole foods like fruits and nuts instead. Incorporating physical activity into your normal routine reduces the risk of developing not only diabetes but also other chronic diseases. A fast walking for at least 15 minutes is one form of exercise that can be done. “Ultimately, if we can focus on risk factors for developing diabetes, then we can prevent people from not having to diagnose them in the first place,” Stafford said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/undiagnosed-diabetes-global-study/66017606 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos