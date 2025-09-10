Unplanned pregnancy risks GLP-1 flagged





news The role of GPS in the discussion of reproductive health plans, highlighted after new Australian studies highlighted the link between GLP-1 use and unintended concepts.

A new Australian study highlights the possible link between GLP-1 use and unintended pregnancy.



Researchers warn that many women taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists may be unaware of the associated risks of unplanned pregnancy or potential fetal risks associated with the drug.





New research We analyzed data from Flinders University from over 1.6 million women aged 18-49 who participated in common practices between 2011 and 2022.





It revealed that of the 18,010 women in the cohort who first prescribed GLP-1 medication during that time, only 21% reported using contraception.





The findings say that GPS serves as a “good reminder” for daily discussion of reproductive health plans with women who want GLP-1 therapy, Dr. Ka-kiu Cheung, PhD, RACGP-specific interests. “With increased use of GLP-1 receptor agonists for type 2 diabetes and weight management, it is important that GPS actively address reproductive health considerations for women of birth age,” she said. NewsGP.





Prescription of GLP-1 receptor agonists for women of reproductive age It's increasing in Australiaand most prescriptions are for women who have not been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.





A study from Flinders University, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, first prescribed in 2022, suggests that many people are using medication to lose weight, as 90.5% did not suffer from type 2 diabetes.





GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Semaglutide (sold as Ozempic and Wegovy) and Dual GIP/GLP-1 agonist tilzepatide (Mounjaro) are becoming increasingly popular for weight loss in both women and men.





The Australian Therapeutics Agency (TGA) has approved semaglutide, duraglutide and liraglutide to manage type 2 diabetes in adults, while tilzepatide has approved TGA for both type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management.





Dr. Cheung said that unintended pregnancy related to GLP-1 drugs has been on the radar for some time. Almost half of all pregnancies in Australia are unplanned'.





She said in the study one of the main factors behind the linking of GLP-1 drugs with increased unplanned pregnancies is likely improvements in fertility associated with weight loss, especially in women with aovulatory cycles, such as women with polycystic ovarian syndrome.





She also cited concerns that drugs such as tilzepatide could reduce the effectiveness of oral contraceptives by reducing absorption.





Chair of RACGP-specific Interests, Obesity Management, GP and nutritionist Dr. Terry Linne South agrees that the study highlighted the term “potential” while showing a potential reduction in the reliability of oral contraceptives due to drug-induced delays in stomach content.





“If there is a significant delay in the absorption of a drug, it affects its pharmacokinetics and thus potentially affects its reliability,” Dr. South said. NewsGP.





meanwhile One study This suggests that GLP-1 receptor agonists can reduce the effectiveness of oral contraception This is a question asked in another study.





Dr. South said that while the risk appears to be the biggest when people first start taking the medication or increase their dosage, there is a significant delay in stomach emptiness “is not a year later.”





Contraception is also recommended for women of childbirth age using GLP-1. Animal research Linking medication exposure during pregnancy led to reduced fetal growth, slower bone development, and reduced maternal weight gain.





Recognizing limited human data, Luke Gruzeskobiak, the study's lead author associate professor, said the potential risk was “concern.”





“The UK advises that women who use GLP-1 receptor agonists should avoid pregnancy and use effective birth control, but this advice has not been consistently followed in Australian clinical practice,” he said.





“We use these medications widely among women of childbirth age, but there is little evidence that birth control is considered part of daily care.





“These medicines can be extremely helpful, but there is no risk, especially during pregnancy.”





Dr. South said the “good news” was that women who accidentally conceived with a low dose of semaglutide (ozempic) had not seen “significant teratogenic effects” in their babies.





However, she said there is a need for more research into the epigenetic effects of drugs, especially in both women and men.





“We feel that we need more data on the use of these drugs in their epigenetic effects on sperm and egg development, which could happen three months before the egg is actually imagined,” she said.





Dr. South and Dr. Cheung agree with the importance of GPS discussing family planning with birth age women receiving GLP-1 treatment.





“My advice to clinicians is to actively discuss contraception when starting GLP-1 therapy for women of childbirth age, document their pregnancy intent and provide preconcept washout advice. FSRH Guidelines'Dr. Cheung said.





“I think GPS needs to understand that drug therapy is contraindicated during pregnancy. So they need to know what the patient's current use is, even in the context of family planning,” Dr. South said.





“And if you have a family plan, you should remove birth control or stop the medication at least two months before you try to get pregnant.”







Log in below to participate in the conversation.

GLP-1 GLP-1RA Munjaro ozempic PCOS pregnancy Segurtide Tilzepatide Type 2 diabetes Unplanned pregnancy Weight loss

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/unplanned-pregnancy-risks-flagged-for-glp-1s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos