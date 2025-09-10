



LOS ANGELES – Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths in California have doubled in part of a nationwide surge that has hit at least 30 states from coast to coast over the past month. Health officials have pointed out several factors behind the rise. New federal guidelines restricting new “Strutus” variants to spread, day trips for workers, student return to classrooms, and people with easy access to updated vaccines. Guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend vaccines only for people over the age of 65 or under. Others should first consult with their doctor and raise concerns about access, supply chain and insurance costs. “I heard they were already in a hurry, and my experience was… it was booked quickly,” Janet Clayton said. She and her husband scheduled separate appointments in hoping to protect their children and two young grandchildren. However, young adults and healthy patients are now facing more hurdles. The policy is part of the Trump administration's “American Health” plan and was introduced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services. At a Senate Finance Committee hearing last week, Kennedy defended the move and sharply criticised the CDC's pandemic response. “The CDC has miserably failed its responsibility during Covid, when its tragic, meaningless policies destroyed small businesses, violated civil liberties, shut down schools, and caused generational damage,” Kennedy said. “Even so, all of these unscientific interventions could do nothing about the disease itself.” The California Department of Public Health reported that hospitalizations had risen from 1.9 per 100,000 in July to 3.9 by the end of August. Covid-related deaths also more than doubled from 0.6% of all statewide deaths in July to 1.4% last month. Experts warn that timing will not go bad. A $500 million federal budget cut for mRNA research has slowed the development of vaccines despite the virus spreading more aggressively. “There is a lot of data showing how effective the Covid vaccine is… it prevents hospitalizations, prevents severe illnesses, and prevents death,” said Dr. Megan Lanney, director of the Yale Department of Public Health. “The deployment of the Covid vaccine has saved more than 2 million lives worldwide.” Back at the pharmacy, Clayton says she feels lucky to have received the shot, but fears that the others may not be that lucky. “That seems so obvious to me… considering what we all experienced before… we want to avoid that,” she said. “So it doesn't mean I have resistance to that. I don't get it.” The latest wave is coming at a moment when cases are rising and access to vaccines is becoming more complicated, putting many Americans uncertain about how to protect themselves this fall.

