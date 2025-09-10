Seven health conditions are bad ideas that show why you use your mobile phone in the toilet

Staying on a loo on your mobile phone while “care for your business” may seem like a harmless habit, but research shows that longer toilet hours can increase the risk of some health issues. This is the main thing.

1. bleeding

A recent survey shows that smartphones are using two things, Risk increased by 46% of developing bleeding. A healthy toilet trip should continue 2-3 minutesHowever, this study found that 37% of participants who used their mobile phones while using cans spent more than five minutes.

bleeding It is an enlarged blood vessel that occurs at or around the anus opening. Developed by increasing pressure Anal Cushion – Part of the spongy tissue surrounding the anus. These cushions allow the anus to expand when feces are expelled.

Sitting in the toilet for too long will put extra pressure on these cushions, leading to bleeding, as if tensing to force feces.

It has been estimated during that time 50-85% worldwide Suffering from bleeding. Symptoms include painless bleeding, irritation, itching and discomfort. However, bleeding is not necessarily symptomatic. Some people have them without their knowledge.

Hemorrhagic complications can also lead to: anemia From long-term bleeding, and Strangling or coagulation Among hemorrhagic – both cause severe pain.

2. Anal fissure or tear

Sitting in the toilet for too long can cause anal cracks and tears. They are small cuts in the anal lining. Anal cracks are often accompanied by serious pain – Pass through broken glass When defecation with bright red blood.

The anal lining is thin, I've been sitting in the toilet for a long time It causes blood pooling, stretches the lining, and becomes more susceptible to damage as feces develop.

3. escape

Feces may not be the only thing that passes through your body after sitting in the toilet. Extended Lou time can increase the risk of the rectum falling out of the body, a condition known as rectal prolapse.

This unusual condition occurred in one man who often spends up to 30 minutes in the toilet playing smartphone games. One day he almost found it 14cm of his rectum He protrudes from his body as he attempts to defecate.

Sitting in the toilet will increase for a long time Abdominal pressure,after that Increases pressure Pelvic floor muscles. These muscles help to hold our internal organs, including the internal rectum. However, long-term pressure can weaken these muscles.

In women, this can lead to other people too Pelvic organs – The uterus, etc. – Escape from the body.

Rectal prolapse is often it hurtsand if you have it so you can reinsert it, you need to visit the hospital. If it happens repeatedly, or if the case is particularly extreme, Surgery is required.

4. Pressure pain and ulcers

Especially in the elderly, sitting on the trawler Increases the risk of pressure pain It occurs on the skin that is in contact with the toilet seat.

Sitting for long periods of time will compress the tissue and reduce blood flow. This causes toxic substances to accumulate in the blood. Damage to tissue And it breaks them down. It's the pain of pressure it hurts.

5. Hiatal hernia

Sitting in the toilet for a long time I get nervous about my bowel movements It can contribute to hiatal hernia, especially in susceptible people (including those over the age of 50).

This is part of Stomach and other abdominal organs Slip through the opening of the diaphragm (the dome-shaped muscle that helps you breathe) and enter the chest cavity.

Hiatal hernia is common and affects 20% of people. They usually result in indigestion, stomach pain and discomfort around the ribs and breasts. They can be treated with medication Reduce the amount of acid It is produced by the stomach or is necessary in more serious cases Surgery.

6. Toilet seat nerve disorder

Sitting in the toilet for too long will compress the main nerves and blood vessels, reducing the blood supply to the legs. This can result in paralysis of the legs. Toilet seat or toilet neuropathy. It usually disappears after a few minutes.

But there were a few Case studies Here is a patient He died in the toilet After spending the night there, I was completely paralyzed and unable to move. In extreme cases, men have been developed Destroyed, sepsis, and sadly died After falling asleep in the toilet.

7. syncope

The combination of long-term toilet time and tension can also lead to fainting.

This state is called Basoba GarshinkopIt occurs when you are nervous and stimulate the vagus nerve for a long time in the toilet. These nerves control many of the body's automated functions, such as heart rate and blood pressure.

In the case of defecation fainting, Blood pressure may drop Suddenly, when I got up from the toilet. Heart rate also drops It causes dizziness, mild head and fainting.

Healthy ways to poop

Spend as little time as possible sitting in LOO to reduce the risk of suffering from any of these conditions.

You may also change position when using LOO. Some evidence suggests Crouching is good for bowel movementsBecause it reduces the stress and tension required for poop. However, other studies have shown that this position could potentially increase the risk of other health problems – Risk of stroke and damage Achilles tendon.

Other advice includes eating more fiber And drink water If you're someone who takes more than 5 minutes to do your business, both can help you have a healthier poo, so if you're the one who does your business. It also prevents tension during bowel movements.