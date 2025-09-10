What you need to know about tuberculosis cases in Maine, North Carolina

Tuberculosis, one of the world's most deadly infectious diseases, has been reported in a small number of cases main, North Carolina and California The past few weeks.

Because it is less infectious than other respiratory diseases such as influenza and COVID-19, tuberculosis can be cured with up to 9 months of antibiotic treatment for active cases.

Northeast University Infectious Diseases and Global Health Experts Brandon Dionne, Larry Han and Tamarajima We explain the causes of tuberculosis, how it spreads, and why you need months of medication to completely eradicate it.

What is tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis, also known as tuberculosis, is a bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, as it was once considered a hereditary disease.

“The name of tuberculosis actually comes from the nodule,” says Dionne, a clinical professor of pharmacy and health systems science, the small lesions in the lungs caused by the disease.

“It could start to destroy lung tissue,” he says. “When most people die of tuberculosis, it's actually due to tissue deterioration and respiratory failure.”

There are two types of potentially active tuberculosis, with potential and non-contagious cases being more common, says Han, a biostatistician and an assistant professor of public health and health sciences in the northeast.

“People can live with latent tuberculosis for many years without knowing it until they take the test,” says Jima, a global health researcher and assistant professor of public health and health sciences.

Potential cases can become active and contagious when an individual's immune system is weakened by events such as illness or immunosuppressive treatment, Dionne is the reason people taking certain medications get tuberculosis tests.

Who is at risk?

Tuberculosis, which is relatively rare in the United States, is responsible for more than 1 million deaths per year in endemic countries, primarily in Asia and Africa. World Health Organization.

“When there is a new diagnosis of tuberculosis, it is usually from people who have migrated to the US from endemic areas,” adds that US residents can also pick it up on their travels.

How will it be sent?

Tuberculosis spreads through respiratory droplets released through coughing and talking, and is usually associated with a close-up living or travel quarters, he says.

People who worked in homeless shelters, prisons, prisons, prisons, hospitals, nursing homes, or in large group settings, working in correctional systems, hospitals, nursing homes, and in correctional systems, hospitals, nursing homes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Patients with weakened immune systems due to HIV, organ transplants, substance abuse, and diabetes are also more susceptible to the effects.

“HIV weakens the immune system and makes you more susceptible to tuberculosis contractions,” says Zima. “Tuberculosis, on the other hand, also accelerates the progression of HIV. This creates a cycle like a cycle in which each disease exacerbates the other.”

Symptoms and diagnosis

Dionne, a clinician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, says that when someone tests positive for tuberculosis, public health workers will track recent contacts.

“Continued communication in the US is extremely rare due to the public health tracking we make to prevent new cases,” he says.

“For most people in the general population, as long as they don't experience tuberculosis symptoms, they probably have low concerns about tuberculosis,” says Han.

Symptoms include swollen lymph nodes, shortness of breath, weight loss of unknown cause, night sweats, and progressive but unproductive cough, says Han and Dionne.

Skin tests can detect exposure to tuberculosis, Dionne said blood and mucus tests and chest x-rays can determine whether the infection is active.

Several months of treatment

“TB is completely treatable and treatable with the right medicine,” says Han.

“But it's a long treatment that requires good adherence and often requires a combination of antibiotics,” he says.

“Most people take two months of four-drug therapy followed by four months of (antibiotics) rifampin and isoniazid, but treatment for more severe illness can last up to nine months.

“When they're in the hospital, we put them in the vacuum chambers to prevent bacteria from leaving the room,” he says. “Usually, they are asked to stay away from others, hidden, at least for the first few months, when they are being treated.”

Mycobacterium, which causes tuberculosis, grows much slower than other bacteria, making it difficult to eradicate because antibiotics function by interrupting the replication cycle, Dionne says.

Stopping medication early due to side effects or other issues can lead to prolonged illness and antibiotic resistance, Han said. Therefore, some public health departments are sent to patients' homes to ensure medication compliance.

Case count trends

Tuberculosis is like that Generally downward trends since 1993In recent years, when the US had more than 25,000 incidents, there have been upward blips.

Case counts have skyrocketed 15.6% From 2022 to 2023, there were 8,332 to 9,633 cases.

Provisional Report from CDC released in March Cases continued to rise in 2024, climbing 10,347 cases from 8% in a year.

However, despite incidents that have appeared across the country this year, preliminary figures for 2025 show a different downward trend.

There have been 5,310 cases of tuberculosis among US residents this year, compared to 6,227 cases at the same time last year, the CDC said in its report for the week ending on August 16th.

“There's usually not that many in the US,” says Han. “So even a single active case is a source of concern.”