





Preliminary tests confirm highly pathogenic avian influenza in 2025 in the third Anne Arundel County backyard flock

September 10, 2025

Update HPAI status：September 10, 2025 A backyard flock in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, tested for a presumed positive H5 bird flu at the Frederick Animal Health Institute, part of the National Institutes of Animal Health Network. For further confirmation, additional samples were sent to the US Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Institute (NVSL). This is the third case in Ann Arundel County in 2025. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is quarantining affected facilities, and property birds have left to prevent spread of disease. Birds from affected flocks do not enter the food system. All announcements and related information regarding the Maryland HPAI status are available. www.mda.maryland.gov/avianflu. This is the second detection in Ann Arundel County after its detection in March. background Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly between birds through nose and eye secretion and fertilizer. The virus can spread from flocks, including flocks of wild birds, through contact between infected poultry, equipment, and caretaker clothing and shoes. This virus affects poultry like chickens, ducks and turkeys, and there are several wild bird species such as ducks, geese, shearbirds and raptors. If you have sick poultry or experience, the mortality rate increases Commercial poultry producers should follow protocols that notify the growing company when they notice signs of illness.

Maryland backyard herd owners, who have noticed signs of HPAI in the herd, can email the Maryland Agricultural Animal Health Department at [email protected] or [email protected] , or call 410-841-5810. Be prepared to provide contact information, herd size, location, and concerns. Take dead or sick birds to the lab to test them and run offsite. As a reminder, backyard herd owners should register their herds with the Maryland Department of Agriculture to help protect Maryland's poultry industry from diseases such as HPAI. How do I register? It's finished Maryland Poultry Facility Registration Form Please email the form [email protected] Mail the form to 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401 Additional Information The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to assess the current risk of H5N1 avian influenza to the public as still low. Those who have employment or recreation-related exposure to infected animals are at increased risk, especially if their exposure occurs without appropriate personal protective equipment. Additional information available for workers exposed to H5N1 bird flu here. Additionally, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges waterfowl hunters to take safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus by washing their hands and clothing after using tools to process the game and wash their games that are not used around dedicated clothing, boots, and poultry and pet birds. Anyone encountering a dead wild bird should call the USDA Animal and Plant Health Testing Service. Coordinating collection and disposal efforts Bureau of Natural Resources, 1-877-463-6497. ###









