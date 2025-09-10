When you “knee”





Diagnosis and treatment Dr. Ahmad says people with knee pain often start with home remedies. He says honey, lemon, turmeric and curcumin can help with inflammation. Tylenol and ibuprofen can be taken together for pain or pain. Avoid intense activities like heavy lifting. If the pain is continuing and you visit an orthopedic surgeon or pain specialist, the provider will start by examining your knee and checking for movement, swelling, etc. “The swelling after the injury would mean some bleeding in the joint,” says Dr. Ahmad. The x-rays follow to see how narrow the space between the bones has become. Dr. Ahmad says providers can prescribe anti-inflammatory drugs and recommend physical therapy. “Physical therapy helps strengthen the muscles around the knee, primarily the quadriceps. These are important for controlling the knee joint and keeping it in place,” Dr. Ahmad points out. “It's like how the muscles in the neck and back hold the joints of the spine. Without the muscles and support, we're hurting.” If these treatments do not work, providers can inject cortisol and lidocaine to reduce inflammation. Dr. Ahmad says it can be done in the clinic without the need for a trip to the operating room. If the cartilage collapse is moderate to severe (such as when the bone is rubbing the bone), surgery may be required to repair the cartilage or to completely replace the joint. The former is often seen in young people, but older people are often candidates for artificial (metal) joints. However, Dr. Ahmad warns that joint alternatives should be discussed carefully with your loved ones and healthcare teams. That's because he says the new joints usually last around 15 years. Therefore, if you acquire a joint replacement at a younger age, you may need another replacement later. Dr. Ahmad says that after knee replacement, some people can slowly return to normal activities. But others may still be in pain. So Dr. Ahmad says he may carry out a procedure that will kill the nerves around his knee. He says this can reduce the pain for months and the procedure can be repeated. Dr. Ahmad also says that nerve ablation can be performed for people who have not undergone surgery. Prevention So how can you stop knee problems? For step 1, Dr. Ahmad repeats what many providers tell you: make up for your overall health. “Work with your primary care provider on general well-being. Improve blood pressure and glycemic control. Good lungs. A good heart,” says Dr. Ahmad. “Health means that the immune mechanism is better. When something happens to our bodies, we tend to recover faster because of our health. When there is a problem, recovery slows.”

