Anne Arundel County is watching its third detection of avian flu





The backyard flock of Anne Arundel County is a presumed positive for avian flu, says MDA Agriculture officials say the disease swarm has been quarantined. This flock behind me here at Gambrills is an example of a healthy and happy flock. They want to stay that way. State officials are urging bird owners to take some additional steps now to keep their flocks safe. Of course, you panic. In other words, I love chickens. They seem to be my pets. And of course, you'll panic. You think you know if it's coming in, you know, you know, you know where I live. Bird and chicken owners are concerned about a confirmed case of avian flu in a flock in an Anne Arundel County backyard. Officials won't say where in the county he was, but say a group of 40 people fell ill earlier this week. Some died from illness. They had some clinical signs you know, you know, breathing drainage from the eyes, drainage from the nose, difficulty breathing, such as. This year marks the seventh case of Maryland's avian flu. And I have a turkey. He is nine years old. Cristie Kerr, owner of Gambrills' Big East Farm and Feed Store, has her own flock of 40 chickens. She knows to keep her pen clean and safe all the time. Update your bedding, fresh food and fresh water. Try to keep the birds out of the air. That's what we do. I don't really give them any free range to places where there is open water. To the point where waterfowl wants to go. The only free range they get is that they are fenced in the area where I have a net over it. This virus is not as threatening as cats. Authorities urge pet owners not to feed their cats raw food. Although sick birds are in isolation, state farmers are constantly worried about the spread. They are urging bird owners to exercise biosecurity to keep their flocks safe. We really highlight dedicated footwear, foot baths and equipment dedicated to its sheds. As you know, feeders, waters, etc. If you have multiple sheds, we don't want you to walk between the sheds. As you know, store your boots here and store your boots there. Footbath, that kind of thing. Find more information and resources with the Avian Flu Wbal TV mobile app. The backyard flock of Anne Arundel County is a presumed positive for avian flu, says MDA Updated: 3:34pm EDT September 10th, 2025 Editing criteria ⓘ The Maryland Department of Agriculture said the backyard flock had been subject to a presumed positive test for the Anne Arundel County avian flu. CDC Link: What you need to know about bird testing marks the third detection of avian influenza in Anne Arundel County since the beginning of the year. Understand the fact: As the avian flu infection increases symptoms in dairy cows and chickens, human cases are ticking, and many people wonder if they could be at risk from this recently arrived virus. The MDA quarantines affected facilities and removes birds from their property to prevent the spread of disease. The backyard flock received presumed positive tests for the Anne Arundel County avian flu, according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture. | CDC Link: Things you need to know about bird flu The test marks the third detection of avian influenza in Anne Arundel County since the beginning of the year, the department said. Video above: 7th reported avian flu case in Maryland (March 2025) The test was conducted at the Frederick Animal Health Institute, and additional samples were sent to the US Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Institute for confirmation, according to a news release. | Get the facts: As avian flu infections increase in dairy cows and chickens, human cases are ticking every moment, making many wonder if they are at risk from the recently arrived virus. This is what you need to know. The MDA quarantines affected facilities and removes birds from property to prevent the spread of disease.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/backyard-flock-presumptive-positive-avian-influenza/66041279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos