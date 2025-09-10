



Even healthy and formal infants often develop severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections. Swedish researchers reported yesterday, especially during their three months of age. Health Europe in the Lancet Region. The Karolinska Institetet and the University of Helsinki team analyzed national registration data on all children born in Sweden from 2001 to 2022. RSV diagnosis, sociodemographic factors, underlying disease, RSV death, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, seven days of hospital stay. “Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the main cause of acute lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in young children, and has the highest disease in low- and middle-income countries,” the study authors wrote. “In 2019, there were 33 million RSV cases worldwide in children under the age of five, resulting in 3.6 million hospitalizations and over 100,000 RSV-related deaths.” 12% of children with RSV are severe Of the 2.4 million children, 1.7% were diagnosed with RSV, with 1,406 cases per year in children under the age of 100,000 and 36 cases per year in older children. Of the children with RSV, 11.9% were severely ill. The median age of children admitted to the ICU was 1.9 months, 41.3% had underlying medical conditions, and the median length of stay in ICU was 46.0 hours. Of these children, 36.1% required supplemental oxygen with high-flow nasal cannula of 18.9 hours, 25.2% required median ventilation of 25.3 hours, and 32.1% required median ventilation of 65.8 hours. The median age of the child who died was 6.6 months. Among all children, risk factors for ICU hospitalization or death included winter birth (hazard ratio) [HR]2.96), gestational age (adjusted HR [aHR]3.91), twins (AHR, 3.43), siblings under 3 years of age (AHR, 2.92), siblings hospitalized before age 4 (AHR, 2.40), and severe chronic disease (AHRS, >4). The underlying disease was seen in 52.3% of children admitted to the ICU, 42.6% of patients with long-term hospitalizations, and 77.8% of those who died. In children with RSV infection, risk factors for reduced outcomes include gestational age (AHR, 2.74), premature infants (very premature birth, 3.74, very premature birth AHR, 5.70), and severe underlying disease. Targeting more children for vaccinations In the complete cohort, 3,766 children were hospitalized for at least 7 days after RSV infection. Risk factors for extended hospitalization were similar to those for ICU hospitalization or death, including winter birth (HR, 3.13), gestational age (AHR, 2.22), twins (AHR, 3.63), 3 years (AHR, 2.91), and unpeeling (very PRETREM AHR, 10.85 ENTRY PERTERM AHR, 19.19). This study highlights that the majority of children who needed intensive care due to RSV infection were previously healthy. Chronic disease was linked to increased risk of long-term hospitalizations, particularly severe congenital heart disease (AHR, 7.18), Down syndrome (AHR, 7.53), and other severe underlying diseases (AHR, 9.08). The underlying condition was less common in seriously ill children under three months of age than older counterparts (40.3% vs. 71.6%). The authors said the findings strengthen evidence in favour of universal RSV vaccination in children. “In a setting where universal vaccination is still unfeasible, our study provides important evidence to guide prioritization of high-risk groups based not only on underlying conditions but also on age and other risk factors,” they wrote. In the US, infants can be protected against RSV through maternal vaccination with monoclonal antibody injections or infant vaccinations. And calorine press release“We know that some underlying diseases increase the risk of severe RSV infection, and these children have been aiming to protect the preventive treatments available,” said Samuel Redin, MD, PhD, senior author of Karolinska. When developing treatment strategies, it is important to consider that even healthy infants can be seriously affected by RSV. Giulia Dallagiacoma, MD, Karolinska Institetet said, “Now there is a preventative treatment that can be given to newborns, and a vaccine that can be given to pregnant women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv/severe-rsv-doesnt-spare-healthy-full-term-infants-data-suggest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos