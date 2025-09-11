US mortality rates drop in 2024, and Covid falls from the top 10 list: Shot





. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Covid-19 is no longer one of the top 10 causes of death in the US Early data on deaths in 2024; issue The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that Covid has fallen off the list for the first time since the start of the pandemic. That's what it's become The third major cause of death It has been one of the leading causes in the US in 2020 so far. “Covid has not disappeared as it is still a major cause of death in the top 15,” says Farida Ahmad, health scientist at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics and the publication's lead author. since then Peak for 2021when more than 463,000 people died from Covid, it is steadily moving down the list. Last year, that was a factor around it. 47,000 The death of the United States. Overall, last year's deaths fell 4% from the previous year, marking the third consecutive year of that downward trend, Ahmad says. The decline, she says, can be attributed to many factors, including reduced deaths from covid and drug overdose, which will expand to people of most ages and all races and ethnicities. The main causes of death include suicide, diabetes, kidney disease and unintentional damage. Heart disease and cancer – both chronic diseases – have been around for over a decade and remained the top two major causes of death, responsible for over 40% of US deaths in 2024. Mortality was higher among Black Americans than among women, older adults, and other racial and ethnic groups. “The fact that we see people dying from older adults and chronic illnesses is a sign of success in dealing with infections,” says Kathleen Etier. National Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Centerleft the agency in January and was not involved in this paper. Tackling chronic illnesses requires different strategies, Etier said: For example, in the case of heart disease, a person may have a higher risk if they have a family history of the condition, if they live Stressful or polluted environmentsIf they mainly eat Super positive foodand if they have uneven access to healthcare. “What food can people buy? Do they have insurance and money to pay for the service? They are difficult, entrenched because public health has an impact,” says Etia. Earlier this week, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released a report entitled “Make Our Children Healthy.” I drew a mixed review From public health advocates, the goal is to clash with other recent moves by the Trump administration, including changes that limit access to food aid, scientific research, the Medicaid program and vaccines. “What this administration is doing is to exacerbate the top 10 causes of death,” says Etier. She points out President Trump 2026 budget target CDC Division It focuses on preventing chronic diseases for removal. This Offices dealing with smokingmajor risk factors for heart disease, stroke and some cancers.

