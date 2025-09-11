



The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking the public to help surveillance for often fatal viral diseases. Surgery bleeding disorders or EHDThis week, four counties in northwestern Pennsylvania were confirmed this year, committee officials said. Additional testing is pending for dead deer reported in the southwest and southeastern parts of the state. The EHD “stricken other parts of the country very violently this year.” The Games Committee said in a news release Tuesday.. Neighboring Ohio has reported deer deaths due to bleeding disorders caused by EHD or Bluetooth Virus. 32 out of 88 counties in 2024. Although it is not considered a public health issue, EHD outbreaks are also a concern in New Jersey. a The 2021 EHD outbreak affected all 21 counties The condition of the garden. Hemorrhagic disease was to be held responsible Dozens of deer deaths in Crawford County, Pennsylvania in 2023. The Pennsylvania Games Commission encourages the public to report illnesses and dead deer, especially if several people have died in the same area and the cause of death is not clear. Committee officials may contact you 24 hours a day at 833-742-9453 (833-PGC-WILD). Public reports allow the Game Commission to further investigate and track the occurrence of EHD. According to the committee: EHD spreads to deer when bitten by an infected Yuppi.

EHD is spread by the yusudge, and thus appears at the end of summer, with temperatures dropping and usually remains a threat to deer until the first frost has slower frost. However, deer mortality can be severe in areas where EHD is present. So far, EHD has been detected at: Muddy Creek Township, Butler County.

Mill Creek Township in Erie County.

Slippery Rock Township in Lawrence County.

Freedom and the town of Shenango in Mercer County. The associated Bluetooth virus (BT) has historically been less common in Pennsylvania, but has similar effects as EHD. Deer infected with these viral hemorrhagic diseases often develop clinical signs about 7 days after infection and die soon. Signs include swelling in the face and neck, loss of appetite, lethargy, weakness, lath, difficulty breathing, fever, and excessive saliva production. Some deer survive the initial infection and can develop chronic signs such as cracks in the hooves and overgrowth. According to the Game Board, there is currently no treatment for EHD or BT infections in wild deer. Additionally, wildlife management options are limited in the case of diseases spread by insects. However, local deer populations often recover within 2-3 years of outbreak. Additionally, the committee said it does not believe that hemorrhagic disease will have a significant long-term impact on deer populations across Pennsylvania. Neither EHD nor BT have been detected in Pennsylvania elk, and ELK is thought to be less susceptible to infection. Although the EHD virus rarely causes disease in livestock, the BT virus is a well-known disease in sheep, cows and goats and can infect domestic dogs as well. Viruses are not known to cause human disease. Reports of sick livestock should be sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852.

You may be subject to compensation if you purchase products through links on our site or register for an account. By using this site you agree to us User Agreement You agree that clicks, dialogues and personal information may be collected, recorded and/or stored in accordance with us, by social media, and other third party partners. Privacy Policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/outdoors/2025/09/pennsylvania-game-commission-seeks-publics-help-tracking-fatal-deer-disease.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos