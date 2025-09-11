Covid-19 appears to be picking up steam in Alberta, and health experts are worried that a more restrictive local vaccination campaign could lead to a more intense respiratory virus season.

After a mild summer, Dr. Linora Saxinger is currently seeing more patients sick with Covid-19 in hospitals.

“We're a scientist at Alberta University Hospital in Edmonton,” said Saxinger, an infectious disease specialist at University of Alberta Hospital.

The latest Published data Alberta's aggressiveness rate shows that it was sitting at 5.5% in late August after a slow rise over several months.

and Canadian Public Health Agency Alberta's virus wastewater levels are rated as “high.”

According to Saxinger, wastewater level bumps cannot be directly linked to case counts, but can indicate that more viruses are circulating.

South of the border, many US states, including California, have experienced the recent Covid-19 surge.

Craig Jenne, deputy director of the Snyder Chronic Disease Institute at the University of Calgary, said Canada's rise is the trend behind the levels he experienced last year and in 2023.

“But it's there. It's circulating. And over the past two or three weeks, the number of people testing positive across the country has increased significantly,” said Jenne, a professor at the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases.

He said it's difficult to predict how big the surge will be, but the trend is clear.

“Schools are back and people are back indoors, so unfortunately the virus is beginning to circulate again.”

Dr. Linola Saxinger is an infectious disease expert at University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Vaccine coverage concerns

The upwards come, not surprising, when there is a lot of questions and confusion surrounding the Alberta government's new, more restrictive COVID-19 vaccination program.

The state intends to charge the majority of Albertans, except for many. High Risk Groupa newly prescribed Covid-19 shot this fall costs $100.

After being available at pharmacies over the past few years, the vaccine will only be made available to the public at public health clinics.

“That's a big concern because even people who normally go out and get the vaccine might get caught a little short by the current system because they don't realize it,” Saxinger said.

Furthermore, Covid-19 vaccination rates have been declining in recent years.

“Unfortunately, we can expect vaccine rates to drop this year, and we are worried that this could lead to a more serious illness burden on the community,” Jenne said.

That could mean people with underlying health conditions will get more severe illness, he said. But it could also be felt in a larger population.

Craig Jenne is a professor in the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the University of Calgary. He is also the assistant director of the Snyder Institute for Chronic Diseases. (Corrin Hall/CBC)

During the final respiratory virus season (2024-25), 405 Albertans died and 3,364 were hospitalized due to Covid-19. I was admitted to the intensive care unit at 209.

“Even the slightest increase in healthy people we refer to in hospitals represents the significant tensions we have to deal with in our health care system,” Jenne said.

The Alberta government faces intense criticism from doctors for deviating from leadership from National Advisory Committee on Vaccination (NACI). This includes a strong recommendation that many major groups, including all seniors over the age of 65, will get the vaccine. NACI also recommends that everyone else receive the shot.

Alberta has chosen to offer free shots to seniors living in care homes and seniors who are receiving benefits for Alberta Seniors. Other groups with state coverage include people with underlying medical conditions, people with immunocompromised, healthcare workers and those experiencing homelessness by Albertans.

The Alberta government has said that it will be able to order approximately 485,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses for the upcoming respiratory virus season, with over 20% available to order if necessary.

During the 2024-25 respiratory virus season, 742,901 doses were given in the state.