Can cannabis use destroys fertility in women? New research finds strong evidence

New evidence shows that THC in cannabis promotes egg maturation, but increases chromosomal error, reduces healthy embryo development, and increases concern among women undergoing IVF.

study: Cannabis affects women's fertility, as evidenced by in vitro investigations and case-control studies. Image credit: Svetazi / Shutterstock

Recent Journal Articles Natural Communicationresearchers investigated how tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis, affects fertility in women. Their findings provided a link between THC exposure and reproductive health-related outcomes. This showed positive associations with oocyte nuclear maturation and included lower embryonic elevation velocity, chromosomal segregation errors, and atypical spindle morphology.

background

Cannabis use is increasing worldwide, both in medical and recreational terms, with THC levels in products increasing from around 3% in the 1980s to 30% today. This trend raises public health concerns, particularly for reproductive health. Endocannabinoid System It plays an important role in human reproduction.

Many studies have shown that THC adversely affects male birth rates and affects sperm deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) methylation, concentration, morphology, and motility, but its effects on female germ cells are not well understood.

Existing research on women focuses primarily on pregnancy outcomes, placental function and offspring health, leaving a major gap in knowledge about the direct effects of THC on oocytes.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) provides a unique opportunity to study this process as egg cells are harvested together with follicular fluid and surrounding support cells. Previous studies have shown that THC and its metabolites can reach the ovarian follicle, potentially altering the microenvironment, and affect granulosa cells at the molecular level.

Because oocytes are extremely sensitive to environmental exposure and are important for fertility and future generations, it is essential to understand how THC affects its maturation and function.

About the research

Researchers investigated the effects of THC on oocyte health, gene expression, and chromosomal segregation, combining laboratory experiments with clinical data.

They used donated biological materials, including follicular fluid (FF) and immature oocytes, from IVF patients who provided informed consent. Patients with low fertility, older adults, or THC exposure were excluded to ensure sample quality. THC and its metabolites were measured in FF and serum.

In laboratory experiments, immature oocytes were divided into three groups: control, low-dose THC (reflecting physiological levels), and high-dose THC (based on animal studies). Oocytes were cultured for 24 h and maturation and major cellular events were monitored using time-lapse imaging.

Some oocytes were subjected to ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequences to identify changes in transcripts, while others were immunostained to examine spindle structure. Polar biopsies were performed for chromosomal analysis using whole genome sequencing.

Data were analyzed with established bioinformatics pipelines and statistical tests, and clinical IVF results were compared using retrospectively matched case-control designs. All procedures followed ethical approval and Canadian cannabis regulations.

Important findings

Researchers measured FF THC and its metabolites in IVF patients and found that 6% of the samples were positive. Most contained the metabolite 11-COOH-THC, whereas Δ9-THC and 11-OH-THC were often detected together.

Interestingly, 73% of THC-positive patients did not disclose their use of cannabis. The concentrations of these metabolites were similar between FF and serum. Statistical analysis revealed that THC metabolite levels were positively correlated with oocyte maturation rates but not with fertilization or blastocyst development.

In laboratory experiments, immature oocytes were cultured in physiologically relevant or high concentrations of THC. Although there was a tendency to be less important towards higher maturation, THC exposure did not change the size of the oocyte, the timing of major maturation events, or the extrusion of the penis.

However, transcriptome sequencing revealed substantial changes in gene expression. Low-dose THC exposure altered the 316 genes (mainly downregulated), and high-dose exposure affected 464 genes (mainly upregulated). inflammationextracellular matrix remodeling, immune signaling, and chromosomal segregation. Examples included downregulation of MMP9, a gene involved in extracellular matrix remodeling.

Further analysis revealed that THC exposure increased chromosomal segregation errors, increasing more abnormal spindle structure (92% for high-dose oocytes vs. 42% for control) and increased complex aneuploidy (42% for THC-exposed oocytes vs. 0% for control).

Clinically, THC-positive patients had significantly lower embryonic pregnancy rates, reducing the likelihood of achieving favorable explosiveness and hoploidy results during IVF. In a simple comparison, there was no significant difference in fertilization or blastocyst rates between THC-positive and matched THC-negative cycles. However, the adjusted model showed that it was unlikely to achieve pre-specified explosions and hoploidy thresholds in the THC-positive group.

Conclusion

This study shows that THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, affects human oocytes by altering maturation, transcript profile, chromosomal segregation, and spindle tissue.

Although THC appeared to promote oocyte maturation, it could disrupt important molecular pathways, reduce the rate of embryonic multiplicity, and increase chromosomal errors, reducing fertility results. These findings are consistent with previous animal studies, but provide direct evidence for human oocytes and highlight the potential risks of people undergoing IVF.

The main strength of this study is its integrated approach. This combines retrospective clinical data with detailed in vitro experiments to directly measure THC metabolites rather than relying on self-reports.

However, limitations include the use of immature oocytes from stimulated cycles, lack of power to examine age-specific effects, and lack of data on cannabis consumption habits or coexposure.

Future studies should investigate the dose-response effects, mechanisms of THC action in oocytes, and long-term effects on embryo development. Clinically, these findings underscore the importance of counselling patients about potential birth rate risks associated with cannabis use.