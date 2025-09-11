



Ultra Processed Foods (UPFS) are industrially modified products such as soda, snacks and processed meat. Hundreds of new ingredients previously unknown to the human body now account for almost 60% of the average adult diet and almost 70% of the US children's diet. These products tend to reduce nutritional value, extend shelf life, and increase the amount people consume. In the US, UPFS accounts for approximately 60% of your daily calorie intake. Large quantities of these foods are associated with obesity, cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular disease, mental health issues, and even greater risk of premature death. A new study at the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University shows that the most UPF-consuming people have significantly higher levels of highly sensitive C-reactive protein (HS-CRP). inflammation A powerful predictor of cardiovascular disease. Previously, the link between UPF intake and HS-CRP levels had limited data from the nationally representative US population. Results of research published in American Journal of Medicineindicating that participants consumed a median value of 35% of their daily calories from UPFS. After considering factors such as age, gender, smoking, physical activity and other health indicators, the researchers found that individuals in the highest UPF intake group (60% to 79% of daily calories) were 11% more likely to have an increased HS-CRP level compared to those in the lowest intake group. Even moderate UPF consumers (40% to 59%) increased their likelihood by 14%. Those with 20% to 39% intake increased by 7% by 7%. The likelihood was particularly high in certain groups. Adults ages 50 to 59 were 26% more likely to have an elevated inflammation marker compared to adults ages 18 to 29. Obesity contributed to an 80% higher risk compared to people with healthy weight. Additionally, current smokers were at higher risk than those who had never smoked (17%). Interestingly, those who reported no physical activity had no statistically significant increases in risk compared to those who met the activity guidelines. These findings are based on a large, nationally representative sample of US adults, and clearly show that people who consume the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods have significantly higher levels of sensitive C-reactive protein, an important marker of inflammation. These results have important implications not only for clinical practice and public health strategies, but also for future research aimed at understanding and reducing health risks associated with ultra-highly processed food consumption. ”

Allison H. Ferris, MD, FACP, Senior Author, Professor, Chair of FAU School of Medicine The researchers analyzed data from 9,254 US adults in the National Health and Nutrition Test Survey, including diet, HS-CRP and other health factors. UPF intake was measured as a percentage of total calories and grouped into four levels. They examined the link between UPF consumption and inflammation using statistical methods, including logistic regression. “C-reactive proteins are produced by the liver, and HS-CRP protein testing is a simple, affordable, highly sensitive measure, and a reliable predictor of future cardiovascular disease.” “We believe health professionals would like to consider actively engaging patients with the risks of UPF and the benefits of increased whole food consumption.” The authors also highlight a significant increase in colorectal cancer rates in the United States, particularly among younger adults. They suggest that increased consumption of UPF may be a contributing factor, along with a potential role in several other gastrointestinal diseases. Alongside the history of tobacco, the authors point out that efforts to increase evidence and lead to policies that discourage progressive health authorities from using tobacco. They believe that a similar trajectory is likely for UPFS, and ultimately there is a growing awareness of promoting meaningful public health behavior. “Multi-nationals that produce ultra-highly processed foods are so influential that policy changes to promote whole foods and reduce UPF consumption can take time,” Hennekens said. “However, government efforts to reduce harmful additives, improve food labeling and promote healthier options for programs and schools are an important step in the right direction. At the same time, healthcare providers need to be aware of the challenges faced by many people in accessing affordable, healthy choices seeking a wider, more coordinated public health response.” The study co-author is Kevin Sajan, a medical student at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Nishi Unsiladie, a medical student at FAU. FAU medical student Alexandra Matarazzo. A resident physician in the internal medicine residency program at CAIO Furtado, MD, FAU. sauce: Florida Atlantic University Journal Reference: Sajan, K. , et al. (2025). Ultra-sensitive increase in ultra-high sensitivity C-reactive protein. American Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.amjmed.2025.08.016

sauce: Florida Atlantic University Journal Reference: Sajan, K. , et al. (2025). Ultra-sensitive increase in ultra-high sensitivity C-reactive protein. American Journal of Medicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.amjmed.2025.08.016

