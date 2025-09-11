



A single-dose vaccine to protect koalas from chlamydia has been approved for the first time around Australia. Wildlife caregivers say it brings hope to a “heartbreaking” situation.

Importantly, there is no need for booster shots. Researchers hope that the vaccine will eventually become available in the wild. “It's difficult to catch a koala once, not to mention a few,” says Dr. Sam Phillips, a microbiologist who has spent nearly a decade working on the vaccine.

Phillips says that about 50% of koalas have chlamydia, but the proportion of some wild colonies could reach 70%. A threat to other major species, combined with deforestation and traffic accidents, he says the disease is a “huge and catastrophic problem.”

What has changed with this koala chlamydia vaccine approval? After extensive clinical trials treating hundreds of koalas, veterinary regulators have recently done what they reach for more widespread use nationwide, hospitals, veterinary clinics and in the field. A spokesperson for the Australian Department of Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines said the vaccine was approved under minor use permits. Which koalas get the jab? The first batch of vaccines, which is expected to be around 500 doses, is ready to roll out from early 2026. The university team wants to raise funds to expand production so that it can be freely provided to more providers. The plan is not to vaccinate all koalas in the national population, which CSIRO estimates are between 224,000 and 524,000. There is not enough dosage. “This will be a vaccine program specific to at-risk koalas,” says Phillips. Phillips says the current focus is vaccinating koalas at wildlife hospitals already under general anesthesia for health checks. The hope is to expand efforts into wild populations, but vaccinated wild koalas, including healthy ones, take time, resource-intensive, and have highly skilled koala catchers. “The Koalus clearly live high in the trees. They aren't always easy to get the vaccine,” Phillips said. Even bringing in koalas on the ground, which are likely already sick or injured, has a challenge. “They're wild and scary. As long as they're worried, we're predators,” says Vickilett, koala species coordinator for Wildlife Rescue Organization Wire. “If you get a koala that's really supportive and you don't argue with you when you're trying to catch it, you know they're in a real fight,” she said. How does vaccines affect koalas? The vaccine uses a unique “triple adjuvant,” an ingredient that covers three different variants of chlamydia and is used to improve the immune response. Developed by researchers at Sunshine Coast University in collaboration with Australian animal health company Tréidlia Biovet, the drug is given as a single dose delivered by a qualified veterinarian. Koalas do not need to be anesthetized to receive vaccination. The side effects are minor and will swell around the injection site for a day or two. Vaccine rollout for at-risk koalas Population will ideally occur along with other measures to tackle threats such as deforestation, predatory animals and car accidents, Dr. Sam Phillips said. Photo: Sunshine Coast University To date, antibiotics are the only treatments available outside of clinical trials and need to be specially constructed. These can also have serious, sometimes fatal side effects. They can kill koala microbiomes. This can be fatal if not managed carefully, Lett says. Additionally, after antibiotic treatment, animals can recover and return to the wild, and reinfect them. According to Phillips, studies have found that the vaccine may reduce the likelihood of koalas developing chlamydia symptoms during breeding age, and reduce mortality in wild populations “at least 65%.” Why is Koalus so badly affected by chlamydia? It is unknown how Koalas first caught a highly contagious disease. Various theories include the possibility that they were introduced through infected livestock after the European settlement, Phillips says. Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Lean Wicker says sexually transmitted diseases that affect both men and women can be “really troublesome.” “Infected koalas can be blind and infertile.” She says vaccine approval is good news, especially for the northern population. “They are already suffering heavily from habitat loss, wildfires and climate change effects. We know their population is declining. Chlamydia disease is an additional stress that the population doesn't need.” The severity of chlamydia outbreak among koalas is exacerbated in Queensland and New South Wales. The species is listed as endangered species. In Victoria, the symptoms are less severe as there are not enough trees to maintain a larger local population. Further research is needed to understand the importance of chlamydia to the southern population. What are your hopes for the koala vaccine? Lett says the new approval will provide hope for wildlife caregivers. “It's really hard to pick up Joey Koalus, especially when they're up and out there and then when they're so badly affected a few years later.” Seeing the affected animals is “sadly” , Lett said. Phillips says there will be a vaccine rollout for at-risk koalas Population ideally arises along with other measures addressing threats such as deforestation, predatory animals and car accidents. “You need to enter a population at risk of extinction locally and tackle all the threats that those koalas face.” You need to remember how vulnerable the species is, says Lett. “We need to come up with them to think about the big picture and what we do in their homes. “I hope with the help of a vaccine, things will change.”

