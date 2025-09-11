



The Marshfield walk will return on October 4th with a ceremony honoring Alzheimer's disease, music, flowers and people affected. MARSHFIELD – The Alzheimer's Disease Association is inviting Marshfield area residents to participate in Walk-to-Alzheimer's Disease on October 4th at Wentzel Family Plaza, 201 S. Chestnut Avenue, Marshfield. The event will be held at 9am, with opening ceremony starting at 10:10am and walks will continue at 10:30am, according to a community announcement. DJ Ben Holberg of the Lifeline event will provide music throughout the event, with Mayor Lois Testrake playing the national anthem. The walk also features a Promise Garden Ceremony, where participants carry colorful flowers, each representing their personal connection to the disease. Over 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's Jenni Etter of Nelson-Jamesson and Karen Ostreich, the service admissions coordinator for Northshore Three Oaks & Marshfield Health, serve as walk chairs. “I've seen Alzheimer's disease and dementia affect many of my friends and colleagues' families. They have shown me how challenging it can be to be a caregiver. I'll walk to raise funds and awareness and one day find a hardening. Currently, over 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer's. This is one of the major causes of death in the country. Over 11 million family and friends provide unpaid care to those affected. In Wisconsin, over 110,000 people live with Alzheimer's, with tens of thousands of caregivers supporting them every day. In Wood County alone, more than 2,154 residents aged 65 and over live with dementia. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Bill Schroeder is the chairman of the entire honorary state. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> This year, the Alzheimer's Association welcomes former Milwaukee Brewers player and longtime television color commentator Bilschroder as the honorable statewide chair for all walks in 2025 that will close the Alzheimer's event in Wisconsin. To sign up and receive the latest updates to this year's walk, visit to end Alzheimer's act.alz.org/marshfield. Pre-registration is encouraged. For questions or assistance, please email Lisa Berry, manager of Walk to The Walk to End Alzheimer's with Al. [email protected]. This story was created by reporter Nida Tajeen. [email protected]with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Journalists were involved in every step of the information gathering, reviewing, editing and publishing process. See more details at cm.usatoday.com/Ethical-conduct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshfieldnewsherald.com/story/life/events/2025/09/11/marshfield-walk-to-end-alzheimers-oct-4-at-wenzel-family-plaza/86063029007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos