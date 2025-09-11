



this Week to know your numbers (8th-14th September 2025) The London NHS urges people in London to check their blood pressure. This is an important step to prevent life-threatening complications. Hypertension is the most preventable cause of death in the country, but more than a third of London adults don't know how to read blood pressure. Thanks to the NHS transition from hospitals to community care, it's now more convenient than ever to be checked. With checks available through GPS, pharmacies, community diagnostic centres and nearby health services throughout the capital, you can easily fit into your daily life in London by obtaining blood pressure readings. In May 2025 alone, over 53,000 blood pressure checks were offered at London pharmacies (53,292). Dr. Chris Strether, Chief Medical Director of the NHS in London, I said: “It is essential to check your blood pressure. Blood pressure problems are often symptomatic, but can pose serious long-term health risks, such as heart attacks, strokes and, sadly, sometimes early death. “We encourage all Londoners to get a quick and easy blood pressure check, whether at home, at a local pharmacy or at a GP. It will help improve their health for years to come.” A surprising new study from the UK reveals that a third (37%) of adults living in Greater London have no knowledge of current blood pressure measurements, while a quarter (27%) do not check regularly. Being checked can be quick and provide peace of mind or the opportunity to bring about lifestyle changes before more serious health concerns arise, such as stroke, heart attack, kidney disease, and dementia. Barts Health helps locals capture hidden heart risks early by offering free cholesterol tests at pharmacies in East London. About 220 people in East London die from heart and circulatory conditions each month, and taking tests help prevent heart attacks and strokes. Jagjot Kaur Chahal, said Cardiovascular Disease Prevention is leading pharmacists at Barts Health. “This quick test helps people to find out if there is a risk before something serious happens. A pharmacy is a convenient and reliable place to check and control your heart health.” Over six in 10 London adults (64%) say they will check their blood pressure more regularly if they know the risk. Professor Kevin FentonLondon's Regional Director (OHID), in the Office of Health Improvement and Disparity, said: “High blood pressure can cause heart attacks and strokes much higher and are usually symptomatic. “People from Black Africa, Black Caribbean and South Asian heritage are usually at high risk of heart attacks and strokes, so early detection through regular blood pressure checks is especially important. “Hypertension can often be reduced by lowering lifestyle factors such as stopping smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, healthy eating, and regular exercise.” In the 10-year health plan, the NHS promises to shift its focus from illness to prevention, reduce the burden of illness on services, and improve health and life expectancy. The following lifestyle changes can help improve your blood pressure: Cut down the salt

Eat lots of fruits and vegetables

Exercise regularly

Drink moderate alcohol. Read more about the NHS shift from hospitals to community and more about illness to prevention here. Find out which pharmacies offer free blood pressure checks here.

