How to protect yourself from false health information spreading online

Chloe Kizito says she watches videos that promote health and science misinformation every time she checks her social feed.

Kizito, 16, is a Mediasmarts fact checker and youth journalist who makes videos showing teens how to determine if what they see online has evidence to back it up.

“You can see at least one video online saying, 'Oh, this can fix this.' Or, “Did you know that doing this would make you sick or sick?” said a resident of Kitchener, Ontario.

Kijito said she noticed more health misinformation last year Deepfake And ai becomes prominent Social Media. Fakes often use images of famous people to generate content that appears to be saying something when celebrities and politicians aren't really.

Wednesday, Canadian Medical Association and condemned false health information, as well as state and territorial health groups and other experts, for “increasingly shaping public discourse, public beliefs and policy actions.”

Some of the fallout sees patients accept proven treatment and do not want to suffer or even die, according to Canadian doctors.

Why incorrect information is dangerous

Tim Caulfield, a law professor at the University of Alberta's School of Public Health and signatories of the CMA statement, said social media influencers and podcasters have played a major role in spreading health misinformation in recent years.

“I think the fundamental change is that all of these topics have become political,” Caulfield said.

“They've become part of the stories that certain political communities sell and believe in. When it comes to people's identities, it's much more difficult to change people's minds. Especially in the US, we're seeing it more and more in Canada.”

Dr. Joseph Daheen said patients should not go online for medical information as a reflex. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Caulfield said it might sound exaggerated to say misinformation is murdered, but it is true that increasing vaccine hesitancy leads to children who die from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles. Financial exploitation, which brings people who spend money on unproven supplements, is also harmful, he said.

Dr. Joseph Daheen, an intensive care physician in Laval, Quiet, has posted to Tiktok to combat misinformation about Covid-19 and other illnesses. Dahine recalled a covid patient in 2021, when she needed to intubate after inadequate supplemental oxygen in the hospital. The man didn't believe Covid existed.

Declining childhood vaccinations promoted by global conflict, false information: Lancet A new study published in the Lancet Medical Journal suggests that childhood vaccinations have been stagnating or declining since 2010. The authors say that geopolitical instability drives decline in some countries, but misinformation is primarily driving decline in high-income countries.

“We spent a lot of time trying to convince him that we were here to provide him with help. He ended up changing his mind, but by then it was too late, and unfortunately he passed away,” Daheen recalled.

“I think this story is the pinnacle of misinformation.”

Daheen said he saw the harm of young people with cancer seeking natural treatments and other misinformation ignoring symptoms of incurable metastatic breast cancer.

CMA compensates for vaccines, misinformation

Dr. Margot Burnell, president of CMA and oncologist, said he is looking at two solutions. The first is improving primary care with access to your family doctors and nurses. This will allow people to get medical advice from their practitioners.

The second is to present the patient with scientific facts about treatment with sympathy and concern. That way you will have the information to decide.

“People are looking for advice, so we need to increase access to primary care. [on social media] When they can't enter their practitioner, “or they don't have it.”

“If they feel very sick, then they should go to the emergency department, go to the clinic outside of business hours and don't ask for caution as they are online.”

Dahine, who was not part of the statement, joined the CMA seeking better access to doctors.

“If you're two in the morning and you're worried about something, Google shouldn't be the first. “It has to be someone who's qualified to help you.”

Unlike influencers, Daheen said doctors like him who provide and educate online are not trying to sell hormones, supplements or master classes.

Contrary to common misinformation, the CMA statement shows the body of evidence that the vaccine does not pose or increase risks autism;Ivermectin it's not Effective treatments for Covid, cancer, or autism. and COVID Vaccine teeth It's safe and effective.

What to do about that

Caulfield recommends that you deny misinformation, correct misinformation, and communicate with people that you teach critical thinking skills and media literacy, including the importance of scientific consensus. He reminds people to pause before they share.

“These strategies, when carried out together, can make a real difference even in polarized environments,” he said.

On her side, Kijeet said she was trying not to dismiss them when her friends sent her a video of them hoping to eat or avoid certain foods.

Recommended by Mediasmarts, Canada's Digital Media Literacy Centre These basic steps To recognize incorrect information:

“I've posted this content to them, found the original source, and then I've continued from there,” Kijiit said.