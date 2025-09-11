Health
How to protect yourself from false health information spreading online
Chloe Kizito says she watches videos that promote health and science misinformation every time she checks her social feed.
Kizito, 16, is a Mediasmarts fact checker and youth journalist who makes videos showing teens how to determine if what they see online has evidence to back it up.
“You can see at least one video online saying, 'Oh, this can fix this.' Or, “Did you know that doing this would make you sick or sick?” said a resident of Kitchener, Ontario.
Kijito said she noticed more health misinformation last year Deepfake And ai becomes prominent Social Media. Fakes often use images of famous people to generate content that appears to be saying something when celebrities and politicians aren't really.
Wednesday, Canadian Medical Associationand condemned false health information, as well as state and territorial health groups and other experts, for “increasingly shaping public discourse, public beliefs and policy actions.”
Some of the fallout sees patients accept proven treatment and do not want to suffer or even die, according to Canadian doctors.
Why incorrect information is dangerous
Tim Caulfield, a law professor at the University of Alberta's School of Public Health and signatories of the CMA statement, said social media influencers and podcasters have played a major role in spreading health misinformation in recent years.
“I think the fundamental change is that all of these topics have become political,” Caulfield said.
“They've become part of the stories that certain political communities sell and believe in. When it comes to people's identities, it's much more difficult to change people's minds. Especially in the US, we're seeing it more and more in Canada.”
Caulfield said it might sound exaggerated to say misinformation is murdered, but it is true that increasing vaccine hesitancy leads to children who die from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles. Financial exploitation, which brings people who spend money on unproven supplements, is also harmful, he said.
Dr. Joseph Daheen, an intensive care physician in Laval, Quiet, has posted to Tiktok to combat misinformation about Covid-19 and other illnesses. Dahine recalled a covid patient in 2021, when she needed to intubate after inadequate supplemental oxygen in the hospital. The man didn't believe Covid existed.
“We spent a lot of time trying to convince him that we were here to provide him with help. He ended up changing his mind, but by then it was too late, and unfortunately he passed away,” Daheen recalled.
“I think this story is the pinnacle of misinformation.”
Daheen said he saw the harm of young people with cancer seeking natural treatments and other misinformation ignoring symptoms of incurable metastatic breast cancer.
CMA compensates for vaccines, misinformation
Dr. Margot Burnell, president of CMA and oncologist, said he is looking at two solutions. The first is improving primary care with access to your family doctors and nurses. This will allow people to get medical advice from their practitioners.
The second is to present the patient with scientific facts about treatment with sympathy and concern. That way you will have the information to decide.
“People are looking for advice, so we need to increase access to primary care. [on social media] When they can't enter their practitioner, “or they don't have it.”
“If they feel very sick, then they should go to the emergency department, go to the clinic outside of business hours and don't ask for caution as they are online.”
Dahine, who was not part of the statement, joined the CMA seeking better access to doctors.
“If you're two in the morning and you're worried about something, Google shouldn't be the first. “It has to be someone who's qualified to help you.”
Unlike influencers, Daheen said doctors like him who provide and educate online are not trying to sell hormones, supplements or master classes.
Contrary to common misinformation, the CMA statement shows the body of evidence that the vaccine does not pose or increase risks autism;Ivermectin it's not Effective treatments for Covid, cancer, or autism. and COVID Vaccine teeth It's safe and effective.
What to do about that
Caulfield recommends that you deny misinformation, correct misinformation, and communicate with people that you teach critical thinking skills and media literacy, including the importance of scientific consensus. He reminds people to pause before they share.
“These strategies, when carried out together, can make a real difference even in polarized environments,” he said.
On her side, Kijeet said she was trying not to dismiss them when her friends sent her a video of them hoping to eat or avoid certain foods.
Recommended by Mediasmarts, Canada's Digital Media Literacy Centre These basic steps To recognize incorrect information:
“I've posted this content to them, found the original source, and then I've continued from there,” Kijiit said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/medical-misinformation-cma-1.7630741
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Charlie Kirk killer is still in big but FBI says weapon | BBC News
- Khawaja Asif abbreviated Imran for keeping the mother on catastrophic floods, terrorism
- Boris files: The archives reveal payment to the former British minister after a secret appointment with Maduro | International
- Watch: Trump and Hegseth honor the dead heroes of September 11 in Pentagon
- `Trump does everything possible to rent PM Modi '': American ambassador in India Nominee Sergio Gor | World News
- Turkiye Court rejects the eviction of the leadership of the opposition party
- Semo Tennis Hosts first annual Redhawk Fall Invitational Friday
- Hundreds of children carry the weight of the Afghan earthquake while parents die
- Sugiono will attend a nuclear meeting at the United Nations, will encourage obedience to the agreement
- Ghana receives 14 West African nationals expelled from the United States
- Fantasy Football Week 2 Start-Sit Advice
- How Russian oil flows in India