Health
New research reveals hidden risks after cervical cancer
For women who have overcome cervical cancer, a new study from the Musc Hollings Cancer Center points to anal cancer, another health risk that may not be on the radar.
The study, co-leaders of the Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program, led by Hollings researchers Dr. Haluk Damgacioglu and Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, highlights the unrecognized risks facing women with history of cervical cancer and highlights the need for up-to-date screening guidelines. This paper is published in Jama Network Open.
Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. Thank you for Regular screening HPV vaccines have a survival rate of over 90% if discovered early. However, clinical guidelines do not address what comes next for these patients at high risk for the associated type of cancer.
“For a long time, we've known that both cancer and anal cancer of the neck are caused by HPV, human papillomas,” Deshmuch said. “What's not well understood, however, is how that shared risk links two illnesses over a woman's life.”
Screening for anal cancer is currently recommended for certain high-risk groups, including those living with HIV, organ transplant recipients, and women with a history of vulvar cancer. But there's nothing clear Screening Guidelines For women with cervical cancer.
One issue is the lack of long-term data on risk and how that risk changes over age and time. This study will help fill that gap using high-quality population-based data.
Researchers turned to the National Cancer Institute's visionary (surveillance, epidemiology, final results) program. This is a comprehensive set of registries that track cancer diagnosis across the United States, analysing data from over 85,000 women diagnosed with cervical cancer and tracking them for over 20 years to determine when anal cancer was onset.
What they found was impressive. Compared to the general population, women with a history of cervical cancer were almost twice the risk of developing anal cancer.
Anal cancer rates increased with age and increased over time, with women aged 65 to 74 years old in women who were more than 15 years away from their original diagnosis. For women of this age group, the diagnosis rate for anal cancer was very high, which exceeded the widely accepted threshold to recommend routine screening.
“Our research shows that risks do not go away. They actually increase over age and time,” Damgacioglu said.
Why delay? HPV-related cancers often take years, sometimes decades, to develop. In some cases, the virus may not be detected or spread from another part of the body.
“This is a slow process,” Deshmukh said.
Screening for anal cancer is less common than screening for other cancers, but there are reliable methods such as anal cytology (a kind of pap screen) and anoscopy. Unfortunately, access to specialized screening is still limited. For example, in South Carolina, there is currently only one provider trained to perform high-resolution anoscopy.
Therefore, it is extremely important to identify and prioritize the highest risk groups.
“These results tell us the women that women had. Cervical cancer It should be considered on a daily basis several years ago Anal cancer The screening said, “Damgasioglu said, “Now that's not happening.”
This study could be the first step to modify it.
Deshmukh and his team have already built up in the findings of a project that evaluates the best ways to screen this group. This work, a collaboration between MD Anderson Cancer Center and the ICAHN School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, helps you determine how and how screening occurs.
“We don't have the resources to sort out everyone,” Deshmuch said. “But we can use this data to be strategic. Risk-based screening can help those who need it most.”
For now, the team hopes their research will raise awareness and spark conversations between patients and providers.
“This is to help long-term cancer survivors protect their health,” Damgasioglu said. “They have already fought one cancer and we want to help prevent a moment.”
Anal cancer incidence in women with a history of cervical cancer by age and time since diagnosis; Jama Network Open (2025). doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.31362
