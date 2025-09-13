Health
Tired of drug users, street vigilantes are swinging Narcan around “like a weapon”
Nestor Garcia was not sleeping this summer when it began abandoning the Un Plaza bike framework. His feet slipped off the pedal as he fell onto the handlebars, barely letting himself stand upright as he fell on the fentanyl upper.
He was in a bad state, he admits. However, he insists that he is very alive when a stranger inserts a plastic Narcan nozzle into his nose. The powerful overdose inverter swayed through him, sending his body into the hysteria of fentanyl withdrawal. The stranger told him not to sleep in the plaza.
“He knew I was still awake. He certainly had bad intentions,” Garcia said. “The pain was so bad through my whole body. I started to burn around and spit out. It felt like a bad dream.”
The Ministry of Public Health has claimed more than 3,500 lives in San Francisco in the last four years. He urged residents to carry Narcans.has administered more than 500,000 lives to cities since 2021. But increasingly, drug users say residents are using Narcan as a tool to force them off the sidewalk. Over the past few months, six homeless people spoke to standards awakened to misuse or threaten to misuse the drug while directing the move.
“They use it like a weapon,” said Kenneth Byrd, a homeless, fentanyl-obsessed Kenneth Byrd. “People do it just for kicks. That's a mess.”
Narcan works by cancelling the effects of opioids, sending users into painful withdrawals through immediate, plain sensations, even if they are not overdose. Once the medication is administered, the user I'll be desperate for the next besttheir temperature fluctuates wildly, and their anxiety soars.
The effect of Narcan lasts for about an hour, during which time users cannot be increased. It's the feeling that describes it as the worst pain you can imagine.
“We don't want that from our worst enemy,” Henry Jones said. Henry Jones said he was homeless and woken up again this year by someone who injects Narcan into his nose. “I was shot seven times, but being a Narcan has gotten worse.”
The words of attack spread fear within the homeless community. However, online, commenters celebrate tactics as acts of justice for vigilantes.
Viral Instagram videosa man who has been viewed more than 4 million times since its post on July 9th uses the Narcan threat to move drug users off the Tenderloin sidewalk. The caption calls it “the best way to take someone in San Francisco.”
“Here, give me a Narcan, he needs a Narcan and gives him a Narcan,” the photographer screams as he approaches the man nods the drug. The man quickly stands up and leaves when he realizes what is going on.
“Yeah, you better get your butt up,” cried the photographer. “You're not going to die here.”
Over 190,000 likes on this video! and around 2,000 comments, many praised the photographer's approach.
“A new strategy to keep your butt out of the way,” one user commented.
“My peers just solved the opiate crisis,” another said.
In a message to the Standard, the person who posted the clip claimed that he hadn't filmed it, but did not share any information about its creator or the motivations behind it.
Health experts are scary. Dr. Ayesha Appa, who works at UCSF's addiction science, said inappropriate use of Narcan should be considered as assault. She urged San Franciscans to check if people are breathing before administering the medication.
“Using Narcan in this way is not just glorious, it's cruel,” Uppa said. “When you send someone from a resting state to over 120 heart rates and someone says they have an existing medical problem… that can be life-threatening.”
The Ministry of Public Health also condemned the use of Narcan on people who have not overdose.
“If an individual is aware that an individual is experiencing an overdose, the individual should administer naloxone,” the department said in a statement. “However, it is inhumane to misuse this important tool and intentionally cause pain or distress.”
This is not the first time San Francisco residents and business owners have found a destructive way to clear camps and drug-related streets. Disputedly, some have been installed Garden planter Are other people using sprinklers to prevent homeless people from setting up camp? Big music To prevent interference.
In January 2023, a viral video showed it to owners of the gorgeous Jackson Square Art Gallery Turning a hose to a homeless woman In front of his business. Later that year, the police A series of “bear spray attacks” To the homeless people in the marina.
As with cities, the past year We took a more proactive approach For those living on the street, residents of some problematic areas have I've reported improvements Street condition. But those who are homeless and suffering from addiction say that It costs money.
“They're just adding more layers to our trauma,” Byrd said. “There are people here who are afraid to fall asleep right now. … Instead of lifting us, they will rather tear us apart.”
|
Sources
2/ https://sfstandard.com/2025/09/11/san-francisco-drug-users-narcan-attacks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey intensifies restrictions on demonstrations, opposition events and cultural rallies
- Kpu Protect Jokowi's refutation and his son by Secret The Diploma of the Presidential and Vice-President
- Trump to speak to XI Friday with Tiktok Framework reached
- Trump says companies should report twice a year. Here is what pros think.
- A British fighter jet that joins NATO operation to strengthen European security
- World Athletics Championships Medal Table & What is on Tuesday
- Afghanistan's motherhood support cuts within the health crisis BBC News
- Trump deploys the National Guard to Memphis, calling a “replica” of his repression against Washington
- Kpu denies the rules to restrict access to presidential and vice-presidential documents to protect Jokowi
- Trump says we hit the second Venezuelan drug ship, killing three | Donald Trump News
- Initial 3.5 -size earthquakes near Clayton – NBC Bay area
- Gophers land third place in the survey of the pres season of USKO