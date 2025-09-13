Nestor Garcia was not sleeping this summer when it began abandoning the Un Plaza bike framework. His feet slipped off the pedal as he fell onto the handlebars, barely letting himself stand upright as he fell on the fentanyl upper. He was in a bad state, he admits. However, he insists that he is very alive when a stranger inserts a plastic Narcan nozzle into his nose. The powerful overdose inverter swayed through him, sending his body into the hysteria of fentanyl withdrawal. The stranger told him not to sleep in the plaza. “He knew I was still awake. He certainly had bad intentions,” Garcia said. “The pain was so bad through my whole body. I started to burn around and spit out. It felt like a bad dream.”

The Ministry of Public Health has claimed more than 3,500 lives in San Francisco in the last four years. He urged residents to carry Narcans. has administered more than 500,000 lives to cities since 2021. But increasingly, drug users say residents are using Narcan as a tool to force them off the sidewalk. Over the past few months, six homeless people spoke to standards awakened to misuse or threaten to misuse the drug while directing the move. “They use it like a weapon,” said Kenneth Byrd, a homeless, fentanyl-obsessed Kenneth Byrd. “People do it just for kicks. That's a mess.” Narcan works by cancelling the effects of opioids, sending users into painful withdrawals through immediate, plain sensations, even if they are not overdose. Once the medication is administered, the user I'll be desperate for the next best their temperature fluctuates wildly, and their anxiety soars. The effect of Narcan lasts for about an hour, during which time users cannot be increased. It's the feeling that describes it as the worst pain you can imagine.

Narcan will be displayed in a standard photo studio on December 9th, 2022. | Mike Kuba/The Standard

“We don't want that from our worst enemy,” Henry Jones said. Henry Jones said he was homeless and woken up again this year by someone who injects Narcan into his nose. “I was shot seven times, but being a Narcan has gotten worse.” The words of attack spread fear within the homeless community. However, online, commenters celebrate tactics as acts of justice for vigilantes. Viral Instagram videos a man who has been viewed more than 4 million times since its post on July 9th uses the Narcan threat to move drug users off the Tenderloin sidewalk. The caption calls it “the best way to take someone in San Francisco.” “Here, give me a Narcan, he needs a Narcan and gives him a Narcan,” the photographer screams as he approaches the man nods the drug. The man quickly stands up and leaves when he realizes what is going on. “Yeah, you better get your butt up,” cried the photographer. “You're not going to die here.” Over 190,000 likes on this video! and around 2,000 comments, many praised the photographer's approach. “A new strategy to keep your butt out of the way,” one user commented. “My peers just solved the opiate crisis,” another said.

In a message to the Standard, the person who posted the clip claimed that he hadn't filmed it, but did not share any information about its creator or the motivations behind it. Health experts are scary. Dr. Ayesha Appa, who works at UCSF's addiction science, said inappropriate use of Narcan should be considered as assault. She urged San Franciscans to check if people are breathing before administering the medication. “Using Narcan in this way is not just glorious, it's cruel,” Uppa said. “When you send someone from a resting state to over 120 heart rates and someone says they have an existing medical problem… that can be life-threatening.” The Ministry of Public Health also condemned the use of Narcan on people who have not overdose. “If an individual is aware that an individual is experiencing an overdose, the individual should administer naloxone,” the department said in a statement. “However, it is inhumane to misuse this important tool and intentionally cause pain or distress.”