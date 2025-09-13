Health
People over 65 no longer need prescriptions for Covid boosters
Anne Bryce
To thump down Confusion and frustration On who can and cannot get the Covid vaccine, and whether they need to have a healthcare provider prescription, state health director Larry Greenblatt has issued an order that will facilitate access to the new booster.
Those over 65 can go to the pharmacy without a prescription and roll up their sleeves for jabs if necessary.
The same can be said for people over 18 who have specific medical conditions and risk factors – Wide list These include asthma, diabetes, obesity, cancer, depression, previous or current smoking, pregnancy, many disorders, and physical inactivity.
As of September 12th, to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in North Carolina, you will need to:
- Over 65 years old
- Or 18-64 years old Existing statenVaccinations are eligible.
- Other prescriptions are required from the healthcare provider.
When making the announcement Friday afternoon, Gov. Josh Stein told reporters he wanted to remove “an unnecessary deficit” so those who are eligible for the vaccine and want to protect against the statewide Covid surge could call or call their healthcare providers.
North Carolina has been rising sharply this month COVID detected in wastewateraccording to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“When temperatures drop and you fall around the corner, it's a time when many people want to take action to protect themselves from the virus,” Stein said, adding that anyone who wants a vaccine can get it and doesn't need to get it.
“It's about choices,” Stein said. “That's not a mission.”
Dev Sanvai, Chief of State Ministry of Health and Welfaretold reporters that a call of frustration had come to him and other state health officials recently.
“We've heard of several different ingredients,” Sanvai said. “We heard from the provider community that we're flooded with calls asking for prescriptions.”
“I heard from patients like last year who thought they had the ability to access the vaccine, and just knowing they needed a prescription, and from pharmacies who say people at the counter are asking for a Covid vaccine.”
New permanent orders
North Carolina law allows state health directors to issue comprehensive prescription orders in all 100 counties. (Another permanent order It's something that allows people to step into the pharmacy and get the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone. )
New permanent orders With the Covid vaccine, it was immediately effective.
One of the nation's most prominent vaccine skeptics, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services since February 13th.
For the past three months he fired CDC director Susan Monares, abandoning long-standing protocols, revised centers for disease control and prevention vaccination schedules, and stopped recommending the Covid vaccine to healthy children and pregnant women. He made these decisions without rigorous research or advice from CDC Advisory Committee Vaccination practices, or ACIP.
August, US Food and Drug Administration It approved a new Covid-19 booster that targets strains of the virus in circulation, but in doing so, the agency removed the emergency use permit that made the vaccine more widely available.
This means that North Carolina residents can no longer walk into pharmacies and get the vaccine. State law requires that you have a prescription unless orders such as those issued by the state health directors of Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax say otherwise.
“Requiring office visits to get prescriptions to receive Covid-19 vaccines at this critical access point is an unnecessary barrier to the health and well-being of North Carolinians,” Sanvai said. “We know that 70% of people in North Carolina receive COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies. Vaccinations against seasonal respiratory viruses, including influenza, RSV, and symbiosis, are particularly important and are the right choice for those at high risk for severe viral respiratory disease.”
Carefully monitored situation
Standing Orders line up North Carolina with 40 other states. In this state, people don't need to have a prescription to get the Covid vaccine.
Most pharmacies have new Covid boosters, according to state health officials, but Kelly Kimfull, director, Public Health Statesaid people might want to call the pharmacy before their visit.
The measure comes a week before the CDC's Vaccination Advisory Committee (including the appointment of a new Kennedy) holds its first meeting since the layoff of the CDC director and the subsequent resignation of many senior officials.
Many public health officials fear that Kennedy appointees can make recommendations that are not based on established vaccine science.
New York Times Reported on Friday In preparation for that meeting, the United States Food and Drug Administration It reviewed rare cases of children allegedly allegedly claimed after receiving the Covid vaccine.
Even without recommendation from the advisory committee, CaliforniaOregon, Washington, Massachusetts and new york They go out on their own and develop more rigorous research-based vaccine guidelines for residents.
State public health officials are closely monitoring the situation, and Sanvai repeated it during a briefing with reporters.
“We recognize that many states are having a conversation to understand how to best implement vaccination practices,” Sanvai said. “We don't have any particular conversations at the moment, but we're currently looking at ways we could be involved in other states.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/2025/09/12/covid-booster-standing-order-nc/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey intensifies restrictions on demonstrations, opposition events and cultural rallies
- Kpu Protect Jokowi's refutation and his son by Secret The Diploma of the Presidential and Vice-President
- Trump to speak to XI Friday with Tiktok Framework reached
- Trump says companies should report twice a year. Here is what pros think.
- A British fighter jet that joins NATO operation to strengthen European security
- World Athletics Championships Medal Table & What is on Tuesday
- Afghanistan's motherhood support cuts within the health crisis BBC News
- Trump deploys the National Guard to Memphis, calling a “replica” of his repression against Washington
- Kpu denies the rules to restrict access to presidential and vice-presidential documents to protect Jokowi
- Trump says we hit the second Venezuelan drug ship, killing three | Donald Trump News
- Initial 3.5 -size earthquakes near Clayton – NBC Bay area
- Gophers land third place in the survey of the pres season of USKO