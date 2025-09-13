



On Thursday, Gov. Tina Kotek said he is doing his best to ensure affordable access to the Covid-19 vaccine for Oregonians, pushing back criticism that other Democratic-led states around the country are efficient at providing prompt inoculation and support to providers before the annual spikes for respiratory illnesses. Kotek's explanation goes back to the efforts of US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rebuild The Federal Vaccine Advisory Board, where pharmacists and doctors prescribing vaccinations in Oregon and elsewhere rely on guidance on safety and risks for specific shots. Kennedy Dismissal All members of the June panel and subsequently vaccine skeptics scheduled to meet September 18-19 have been appointed to the committee. discuss shot. Questions about access to vaccines peaked at the end of August when the Food and Drug Administration announced It's been tightened It is restricted to people over the age of 65, or to those underlying health conditions that risk severe illness. A few days later, Oregon joined Washington, California and Hawaii. shape The West Coast Health Alliance aims to protect vaccine access regardless of federal policy shifts. Oregon pharmacies have begun requesting prescriptions under guidelines from state pharmacies that adhere to state policies and postpone them to the Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee. However, in the meantime, there are other situations such as: Massachusetts, Washington and Pennsylvania It offers a variety of solutions, such as requiring insurance companies to cover shots, allowing pharmacists to postpone to mainstream medical groups guidance, and issuing a standing order that allows pharmacists or nurses to inject shots. On Thursday afternoon, Kotek spokesman Lucas Bezela said the governor was unhappy with the narrower federal government's lack of eligibility and clarity. He said the current deployment has fueled demand for the vaccine without an efficient way for Oregonians to access it at pharmacies without a prescription. Bezella pointed out to Washington's. Standing Order For example, ensuring access to vaccines without prescribing individuals over six months through pharmacists and nurses was not practical to replicate in Oregon. Oregon does not have a state law that gives broad authority to governors who issue similar orders. “Oregon doesn't have the same authority, but there may be an indirect pathway that allows for this type of action,” Bezella said. “The governor is directing his staff to urgently develop ways to mitigate this disruption, and all five agencies are working diligently with the governor's office, striving to come up with the least destructive solution and set the lowest cost for Oregonians hoping to get this respiratory season in a pinch.” In the meantime, doctors, pharmacists and patients across the state continue to get frustrated as several locations canceled their appointments and returned their promises that they don't need a prescription. The Oregon Pharmacy Board advised patients that they need prescriptions, but Oregon doctors are hesitant to issue them due to lack of clear guidance and liability protection from the state and federal governments. It has been reported Tuesday. The pharmacy completed the rules by August, allowing it to respond promptly to upcoming guidance from the vaccine advisory meeting from September 18th to 19th. The agency told Capital Chronicle that it was originally set to meet and respond by December, bringing up what they call the “impossible timeline of breathing season.” “We believe there is a misunderstanding of the board's actions and processes to approve pharmacist management of vaccines without a prescription,” wrote in an unsigned statement. “It is important to understand that there was no protocol for the 25-26 Covid-19 formulation before or after FDA approval.”

