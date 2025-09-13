



Texas is watching an explosion of Typhus cases. This is a disease that can be fatal without treatment. Typhus has been mostly eradicated from the US, but is now making a comeback.





Mary Louise Kelly, host: Typhus is a disease that many people thought was in the past. Now it's making a comeback. Health officials have reported an increase in cases, particularly in Texas. As David Martin Davis of Texas' public radio reports, many were surprised. (Sound bite for organ play) David Martin Davies, Byline: When Dana Clark plays an antique parlor organ recently, it takes extra effort. She fingers the black and white keys while driving hard through her leg bellows. Dana Clark: My great grandmother's pump organ – it's 120 years old. Davies: In May, 76-year-old Clark signed Typhus to clean up the weeds from her garden. Clark: I've made a lot of dust. Then, simply sucking in the dust will give someone typhoid to excrete fleas. Davies: After a few days of exposure, symptoms often start with a high fever, headache, and body pain. Rash can also appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If treated quickly with antibiotics, the results are usually good. However, delayed diagnosis increases the risk of complications and hospitalization. That's what happened to Clark. Gregory Anstead: It's not yet a very well-known disease. Davis: Dr. Gregory Anstead is a San Antonio-based infectious disease expert. He has conducted extensive research into the revival of flea-borne typhoid in Texas. Anstead: In the 1990s, there were only about 200 cases in Texas. From 2010 to 2019, the number of cases increased by 12 times. Davies: Numbers of Typhus incidents are climbing in Texas, California and Hawaii. For example, in Los Angeles County, Typhus cases increased from 31 in 2010 to 171 in 2022. The disease was so rare that the CDC would not track Typhus cases, but it was a common tragedy historically. In the 1940s, the city was used as an experiment because it was so popular in San Antonio. (Sound bites of archived recordings) Unidentified Reporter: Health officials in San Antonio, Texas, attacked germs in the city. Anstead: US Public Health Services took several tons of DDT. They spread it to 22,000 rooms in the city of San Antonio. Davies: The anti-Tefsblitz throughout this city worked. The number of typhus cases has declined, and wars against typhus fleas and mice have spread throughout the South. Anstead: The combination of pesticide treatment with DDT and the spread of these new Rodenticides also undoubtedly this contagious transmission cycle. Davies: But now Typhus is back. Climate change is creating better conditions for disease. Flea and typhoid bacteria thrive in warm temperatures. Rat populations are booming due to the warming climate. A recent study published in Science Advances found that rat counts are rising in cities where everything burns fuel transfer, including Washington, DC and New York. Clark: That was a long ordeal. (Piano performance sound bite) Davis: Clark went back to playing piano and giving music lessons. She recommends people wear N95 masks to avoid typhoid dust that has been tugs on weeds while pulling them. At NPR News, it's David Martin Davies of San Antonio. Copyright©2025 NPR. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited. Visit our website terms of service and authority Page www.npr.org For more information. The accuracy and availability of NPR transcripts may vary. You can modify the transcript text to fix the errors and match the update to the audio. Audio on npr.org may be edited after the original broadcast or publication. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio records.

