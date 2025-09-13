



A Los Angeles child died from a rare measles complication, years after recovering from the initial infection. Reported by Los Angeles County Public Health, the event highlights the severity of measles and the important importance of vaccination. Toddlers with measles spots on their back | Image credit: ©Airdone -stock.adobe.com “This case is a painful reminder about how dangerous measles is, especially for our most vulnerable community members,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH and Los Angeles County Health Officer in the release. “Toddlers who are too young to be vaccinated are all dependent on us to protect them through the immunity of our community. Vaccination isn't just about protecting themselves, it's about protecting their families, their neighbors, especially their children who are too young to be vaccinated.”1 According to an official statement, the child was originally infected with measles before he was eligible to receive the vaccine. The CDC recommends that children receive their first dose of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines between 12 and 15 months, followed by a second dose 4-6 years before admission to school. Measles infection in children was resolved, but developed rare and fatal complications associated with measles: subacute sclerotic pane encephalitis (SSPE).1,2 SSPE has been reported in about one in 10,000 people with the measles virus. The risk of getting measles as a toddler increases to about 1 in 600 people. This is a progressive brain disorder characterized by a progressive and worsening loss of neurological function. SSPE is a late complication of measles, usually occurring 2-10 years after complete recovery from measles. There is no treatment for SSPE and patients survive only for 2-3 years after diagnosis.1 The event occurs amid ongoing outbreaks of measles and a decline in vaccination rates as the validity of medicine is raised questionable. As of September 10, 2025, there were over 1,400 cases of measles in the United States, marking the worst outbreak since the eradication of measles in 2000. This surpassed the outbreak that occurred in New York's Orthodox Jewish community, where vaccination rates are low in 2019.3,4 This demonstrates the important nature of MMR vaccines and widespread vaccination to ensure immunity in the herd. Measles is highly contagious and poses a major threat to the long-term health outcomes of children. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles.2 Pharmacists are a reliable source of vaccine education and access to help families understand the important importance of MMR vaccines and ensure community protection against preventable diseases like measles. This case highlights the urgent need for widespread vaccination to protect vulnerable populations who are not yet vaccinated. reference 1. Public health reminds residents of the importance of measles vaccination after dhild's death from measles-related complications. Los Angeles County Public Health. September 11, 2025. Accessed September 12, 2025. http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/phcommon/public/media/mediapubhpdetail.cfm?prid=5135 2. Measles vaccine recommendation. CDC. September 20th, 2024. Accessed September 12, 2025. https://www.cdc.gov/measles/hcp/vaccine-considerations/index.html 3. Gerlach A. Measles outbreak update, Florida Surgeon General announced plans to remove vaccine mandate at schools. The age of pharmacies. September 10, 2025. Accessed September 12, 2025. https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/measles-cust-update-florida-surgeon-eneral-Announces-plan-to-remove-vaccine-mandates-in-schools 4. BendixA. Los Angeles child dies from a rare measles complication several years after recovery. NBC News. September 11, 2025. Accessed September 12, 2025. https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/los-angeles-child-dies-rare-measles-complication-after-recovery-rcna230675

