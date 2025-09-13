Women turning off online misinformation birth control pills, research | Health

Social media misinformation about birth control pills encourage women to view it in a very negative way, and research has found that many people are giving up on it.

Researchers have identified the spread of myths Tiktok And other social media platforms are important drivers for users who suffer from side effects of authentic but psychological origins. This is called the “nosebo effect” and is the opposite of the well-known placebo effect.

Experience it is closely linked to anxiety, depression and fatigue, with experts saying people will “get wary of what they think they might make.” [the conditions] Even worse.” This will add to the effect.

I've seen it with other drugs, the studypsychologists at the University of Sheffield, first linked syndrome to the use of the pill. It fell sharply.

While the pill remains the most popular form of birth control in the UK, the proportion of women accessing and using NHS sexual health services is The pill associated with the birth control form has fallen From 39% in 2020-21 to 28% in 2023-24.

Sexual health experts believe in a decline in intake, and the fact that two-thirds of women who use it stopped doing so within two years is the main reason for that number. Abortions in England and Wales are rising sharply In recent years, it has achieved a record high of 251,377 in 2022.

The NHS boss is worried about the role of influencers on Tiktok and YouTube that he posted. Content that warns women of using tablets Instead, we support “natural” birth control.

For example, pills claim to “deprive us of our health” due to “common” side effects that are allegedly increasing the risk of thyroid problems, blood clots and stroke.

The study co-authors, Dr. Rebecca Webster and Dr. Lorna Reed, found that the “nocebo effect” contains four psychological factors associated with women with negative experiences with pills. they were:

The initial expectation that the pill will be harmful.

Low confidence in how the drug is developed.

The belief that drugs are harmful from overuse.

The belief that they are sensitive to medicine.

“Evidence suggests that many of the commonly reported side effects of hormonal contraception are the result of psychological or nocebo reactions to taking oral contraceptives,” Webster said.

“It is important to understand that despite their psychological origins, these are very realistic experiences for women and often affect the decision to continue taking the pill.”

The author writes: “Medical-related beliefs are associated with increased experience with oral contraceptive side effects, demonstrating a potential role that nocebo-related factors may affect oral contraceptive side effects experience.”

Their findings were based on a study in which 275 women ages 18-45 had been using the pill for the past 18 months. Almost everything – 266 (97%) – while doing so, I experienced at least one side effect.

They found that women's expectations of having negative experiences with the pill from the start often proved self-realization. However, negative messages about media tablets and belief that drugs were harmful or overused increased the risk of responding badly to them.

“I think Covid is counterfactual, so I think the anti-big pharma rhetoric that comes up on social media has come out. I think it will work.” College of Sexual and Reproductive Medicinerepresent sexual health experts.

“But I think you know that many young people suffer from mental health either with depression or in particular anxiety, so it's possible that they're very wary of what they believe might make it worse.”

Brooke, a large sexual health service provider, blamed online misinformation for helping researchers create the “nocebo effect” identified.

“Youth, especially, are influenced by seeing and hearing about birth control. People in our clinic are increasingly expressing concerns about hormonal birth control because of what they hear on social media.”

“The general myths include the pills gain weight on you, affect your long-term fertility, or even the type of person you are attracted to.”

Misinformation about pills was gaining traction as health professionals did not provide women with sufficient information about birth control and because schools did not include enough information in their gender and relationship classes. She said she needed more “honest conversations.”

However, Webster and Reed discuss in their papers and are published in sexual and reproductive perspectives. healthBecause many women's bad responses to pills are of psychological origin, “psychological interventions” (such as negative beliefs about drugs) can be used to reduce side effects and continue to use the pill.