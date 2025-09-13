HIV is retreating around the world. However, with the reduction in foreign aid, it is not very clear where the trendline will go from here. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to author Emily Bass about the future of the virus.

Ali Shapiro, host:

HIV is retreating around the world. Few people are dying from illness. New infections are declining. More HIV-positive people can take advantage of life-saving medications. These trendlines have been moving in the right direction for decades, and US investment is one of the main reasons.

It's not very clear where the trendline is from here. The Trump administration dismantled foreign aid through USAID, but continued the president's emergency plan for AIDS relief Pepfer. But much of the work is no longer happening or is not happening with a very reduced capacity. And last week, the US said it would invest in new drugs that can prevent HIV with two injections a year.

So, to understand where things stand and where they go, Emily Bass is here. She is the author of “To To into a Plague: Battle for America's Fight for Africa.” welcome.

Emily Bass: Hello.

Shapiro: OK, if you could draw a chart showing trendlines on HIV transmission and treatment since the 90s, where is it now, and where should HIV be eradicated?

Base: Now, let's talk about where they stood in December 2024…

Shapiro: That's true.

Base: …Ali, that's because we can really speak with confidence. However, December 2024 was on the brink of the New Year – the current year – I was looking for many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, especially the country. This is where Pepfar focuses on investment.

Shapiro: Amazing.

Base:… By 2030.

Shapiro: So you can see the finish line?

Base: Yes, that's very true.

Shapiro: So I've seen people get fired and re-employed. I've seen subsidies that have not been frozen. What is the US's role in global AIDS prevention, and will it continue to be, or is it completely vague and uncertain?

Base: In the last 9 or 10 months, the lights have gone out. I don't know what happened in the countries where Pepfar supports the program. We simply don't know. Typically, data that is available quarterly will not be available. It's very difficult to take clear photos. All reports from the ground share the same story of massive disruption, particularly in its approach to service delivery.

Are the ecosystems where HIV services are provided not only in clinics but also in the shelves? That is, how do people go to the clinic? Are they greeted there by someone friendly and non-judgmental there? Are the medicines reaching their community? There are peers – those with their living experience – can help them understand the importance of access to prevention and treatment, and if they stop access, who will follow up with them?

Shapiro: OK, so even if the program still exists, its infrastructure has been partially or largely dismantled. Data may not exist in some cases. And you have this announcement that the US is trying to support this new HIV preventive drug, lenacapavir. Is it enough to keep trendlines moving in the right direction?

Base: It's definitely not. That's good news. There are a few things about that. That's good news. That is a positive effect of the commitment that was actually made in the Biden administration. And that's just part of what we could have hoped to do if we were talking about a year ago to create an environment where drugs like Renacapavir could be part of a truly game-changing approach to HIV.

And I just want to say – when you say that the infrastructure is not there, I think it's really important to be clear. Infrastructure is human. It's a community. It's the clinic staff. It's a clinic. They are all there. Pepfer didn't have – you know, it's not like McDonald's. That wasn't – there are no buildings with brands like Pepfahl in sub-Saharan Africa. The infrastructure – human, clinic and community connections – is all still there, but those who were paid to support the ecosystem have either lost their jobs or are temporarily rehired. And although the clinic is still there, they are overcrowded and people are said to be waiting 10 or 12 hours a day to get their medicine, or they are said to be home after the nurses are finished.

Shapiro: To continue this conversation about renacapavir, the US says it will focus on pregnant women and breastfeeding women on the rollout of this new drug. They say in a plan announced last week they plan to do it without NGOs – without a nonprofit organization. Is that possible?

Bass: Well, there are two things there, right? So let's take them one by one. Prior to 2025, PEPFAR was an evidence-driven, data-driven program that invested resources in the most affected communities and communities where HIV prevention and treatment was most needed. Pregnant and breastfeeding women absolutely need access to pre-exposure prevention or preparation. This is what we're talking about with this injectable thing. However, there are many other communities in all of these countries that are not pregnant, not breastfeeding, and are at great risk for HIV.

Shapiro: The Trump administration is talking about a transition plan, and can a reduction in global dependence on the US intervene to fill the gap that leaves the US?

Base: You know, a migration plan was underway before all of these changes happened. When we were talking about ending HIV as a public health threat in 2030, it was first the horizon of the nation moving the country to control their HIV outbreak, then heading towards the maintenance phase. It's off-ramp. What we did is, if you were, then take the car off the off-ramp and drive it to the wall, right? Certainly, it is possible to transfer. It's not so much possible now than the end of 2024.

Shapiro: So, where do you think trendlines will go in the next few years?

Base: I think the trend line is already moving in a terrible direction, Ari. I think the trendline is moving towards new HIV infections, including infants and newborns. I know this from my job. I was in Uganda and Tanzania for the first 100 days after the freeze. There, drug supply was very unstable in some contexts. And I spoke to the clinic director who saw 25% of pregnant women give birth to a baby with HIV.

Shapiro: Which is preventable?

Bass: This is preventable and I had nothing many years ago. So, we will see new infections, but we will also see people whose treatment has been suspended. The person I spoke to with HIV is skipping the dosage. They stock up on their medicine. They watch the news. They don't take their medicine anymore, they expect they won't be able to wait 12 hours at the clinic, or the community that brought drugs to their community is no longer there. And when people leave care, they get sick. And unfortunately, the way data blackout happened, some of this has already happened and I can't tell the story yet.

Shapiro: Emily Bass is the author of the book “To End the Plague: America's Battle to Defeat Africa in America,” and she is also co-author of the Physicians of the Human Rights Report on the Impact of the Transition of Foreign Aid in Uganda and Tanzania this month. Thank you for talking to us.

Base: Thank you.

