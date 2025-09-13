The map shows cases of the West Nile virus as officials warn that the season is not over





High count West Nile Virus Federal health data shows cases have been reported in the United States this year. And health officials have warned that this mosquito-borne disease season is not over yet. As of September 9th, at least 771 human cases have been reported in 39 states, according to data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week. Of these cases, 490 are neuroinvasive and meant severe cases affecting the brain. The West Nile virus is the main cause Mosquito-borne disease In the US, experts say that while people are infected mainly during the summer and autumn mosquito seasons Warming climate means Mosquito season is getting longerIt encourages greater possibilities for spreading disease. After Massachusetts recently announced two additional human cases, Dr. Robbie Goldstein, the state's Public Health Secretary, encouraged the public to remain vigilant. “Infectious diseases can continue to occur until the first hard frost of the season. News Release. “We encourage people to take necessary steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites, such as using mosquito repellents, wearing long sleeves and pants to reduce exposed skin, and draining anything that collects water outside the home.” The CBS News Data Team is reviewing West Nile cases nationwide as new data is being released by Arbonet, a national arbovirus surveillance system managed by the CDC and the state health department. (The map below will be updated every other week on Tuesday when the latest data is released.)

Symptoms of West Nile Virus West Nile virus infection often leads to flu-like symptoms. nausea

Pain and pain

vomiting

heat

cold

Rash (occasionally) “Less than one in every 150 infected people take on more serious form. It has to do with the central nervous system.” Dr. John Lapook said last year.. In these more serious cases, “You're inflamed with the brain, this is the membrane that line the spinal cord, and that's a much more serious situation there.” According to the CDC, most people infected with the virus do not develop symptoms, but for those who do, symptoms usually begin about 2-6 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, but sometimes up to 14 days. “It may take longer for people with weakened immune systems to begin,” the agency points out. With certain treatments not available for the West Nile virus, health experts say it's important to focus on prevention, like the precautions Goldstein shared to reduce the risk of mosquito bites. Protecting yourself is especially important for people at risk, such as older people and immunocompromised patients. More about CBS News Sarah Moniusko Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today. She was chosen to help launch the newspaper wellness vertical. She currently covers Breaking and Treand News on CBS News' Health Watch.

