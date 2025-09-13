“Kiss Bug” Disease should be treated as an endemic disease, scientists say | US News

In February, Luna donated her blood at a high school in Miami with the goal of helping save others.

“She was extremely proud to go home and say, 'I gave her blood today,'” said her mother Valerie. (The Guardian does not use the full name of a mother or daughter to protect her privacy.)

After all, she couldn't save the lives of others, but could prevent her from suffering from serious health issues herself.

A few months later, she received a letter from the blood donation company. She tested positive for Chagas disease. This is caused by parasites that have been spread by a tritomin bug known as a kissing bug.

Neither Luna nor Valerie had heard of the disease. This is most common in rural Mexico and Central and South America where families traveled.

“If you receive a letter to tell you, you have blood cancer, you know what it is. But when you receive the letter and hear, “Oh, your daughter has chagas,” you say, “Ah, what is this?” ” Valerie said.

Dr. Norman Beatty, who studied the kissing bug, said that like Valerie and Luna, most people in the US don't hear of Chagas, despite being not only south of the border, but also within the country.

Beatty, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Florida School of Medicine, is part of a group of scientists who have written a new report that argues that the US should treat Chagas as an endemic disease. That is, there is a certain prevalence of disease or infectious agents in populations within geographical areas.

They want to raise public awareness about Chagas. This is rare, but can cause serious health problems.

“My hope is that by being more aware of Chagas, we can build a better infrastructure in regards to helping others understand whether they are at risk for this disease,” Beatty said, as well as other vector-borne diseases like mosquitoes and ticks. “We need to add a kiss bug to this list.”

Bugs allow parasites to spread through the feces. This can infect humans if they enter the body through the cut or through the eyes or mouth. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and swelling of the eyelids can occur within weeks or months of infection.

Some people like Luna do not develop symptoms at least initially, but about 20-30% of infected people can develop chronic problems later in life, such as heart failure or heart failure, or enlarged esophagus and colon, such as enlarged esophagus and colon.

Approximately 8 million people, including 280,000 in the US, are sick, according to the CDC.

It's not a recent arrival in the US. The 1,200-year-old body buried in South Texas revealed he has a chagas and an unusually enlarged colon, according to the report. Gastroenterology Journal.

More recently, human development in new regions has “close to the natural environment of kissbugs,” Beatty said.

People in at least eight states have been infected with Chagas from local bugs, according to a new report published in the CDC. New infectious diseases journal.

However, the fact that it is not declared to be inherent to the US leads to “low awareness and underreporting,” the report says.

a 2010 Survey The implementation of some providers of the American Medical Association found that 19% of infectious disease doctors have never heard of Chagas, and 27% say they are “not at all confident” in the knowledge that the disease is up to date.

“If you ask the doctor about Chagas, they'll think it's either something that is transmitted by ticks…or they'll say it's something that doesn't exist in the US,” said Dr. Bernardo Moreno Peniche, a doctor and anthropologist who is one of the authors of the report with Beatty.

But Beatty watches Chagas people every week at a Florida clinic dedicated to travel medicine and tropical diseases. (These patients were infected with Chagas in Latin America.)

Beatty said there is a misconception that the testing of Chagas is not reliable or available in the US.

“We have the infrastructure to start screening people who are exposed to these bugs and who may be in areas where they knew the infection, so we should think of this as a kind of routine care,” Beatty said.

After Valerie received a letter about Luna's infectious disease, she contacted her pediatrician, contacted her pediatrician, responded immediately and told her to see a doctor with the infectious disease.

The doctor told them it was likely a “false positive” and ordered additional tests before finally starting treatment, Valerie said.

Frustrated with the medical care, Valerie searches for a new doctor and finds Beatty, who has prescribed another anti-parasitic therapy.

Such treatments are often recommended, even among people who have not experienced Luna's symptoms, Beatty said.

The goal is to “early detect and treat early to avoid chronic, often permanent damage,” Beatty explained.

The treatment took two months, during which time Luna experienced side effects such as hives and severe swelling in her hands and feet, she said.

While she is completing treatment, there is no definitive test to determine whether such a patient develops chronic Chagas symptoms, but that may be less, Beatty said.

“I hope the CDC takes that seriously,” Valerie said.