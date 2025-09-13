Lyme disease can cause serious harm, as well as fake tests and treatments.

The complexity of diagnosing tick-borne diseases has created an entire industry of unapproved testing and unapproved alternative treatments, such as lasers, herbal therapies and electromagnets, that experts should avoid. “It's really a buyer situation,” said Dr. Robert Smith, Lime Specialist at the Main Health Institute.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to diagnosing Lyme. Doctors use a combination of visual clues, patient-reported information, and standard medical tests with many limitations.

Symptoms and treatment

When patients exhibit classic symptoms such as bull rash, fever, fatigue, and other varieties, a short course of antibiotics usually resolve them. However, a subset of patients continues to experience arthritis, pain and fatigue for months or years. Symptoms that overlap with many other medical conditions are poorly understood.

It left an opening for so-called “non-standard” Lyme tests and treatments. Interest in these products has been amplified by an increasing list of celebrities resulting from influencers and illnesses, and more recently Justin Timberlake.

This could lead patients to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on fake tests, which is not covered by insurance and there are treatments that have not been approved since. And some of them may have no lime at all.

recently Consensus Report From the National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine, Smith and other experts sought more funding and research into the chronic symptoms experienced by Lyme patients.

“The important thing is that these people are suffering and we need to come up with strategies to alleviate the suffering, whatever the trigger is,” Smith said.

At the same time, Smith and his colleagues warn that “high-priced beings” are pushing lime products “which can be expensive, potentially not working, and can cause harm.”

Testing and Treatment

Find out the established approaches for testing and treatment of lyme and how to find unproven alternatives.

First identified 50 years ago, Lyme disease takes its name from the town of Connecticut, where the earliest cases were diagnosed. The challenge of diagnosing it begins with standard clinical tests. Standard laboratory tests come with many warnings that need to be measured carefully.

Bacteria that cause lymes carried by certain mites in the northeast and midwest do not circulate throughout the body. It often stays on the skin near the mites bite, making it difficult to detect.

Instead, Lyme testing looks for proteins that can help you fight foreign invaders. This usually appears in the blood several weeks after infection.

It's the best approach available, but experts acknowledge its shortcomings. If the test is too early, the antibodies have not yet appeared and they will return to negative.

assignment

“That's one of the problems,” Smith says. “In the first few weeks, it's not certain that it's Lyme disease, based on whether it's based on these tests.”

These antibodies also continue to circulate in the blood ever since infection. This means that a test can return positive results even after a few years or even decades, making it difficult to distinguish between new and old cases.

Medical guidelines address this ambiguity by recommending diagnosis and initiation of all patients with signature blunt eye rashes associated with Lyme. However, 30% of infected people do not develop a rash and do not cause any further uncertainty. Restrictions on approved testing have opened the door to alternative testing, from storefront kits to specialized laboratories.

More expensive tests are often ordered by self-proclaimed “Lyme Literacy” doctors and healthcare providers who may have backgrounds in fields unrelated to infectious diseases such as homeopathy.

Discovering undecided Lyme tests is relatively easy, as only antibody blood tests are approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Lime tests for sale on drug stores or websites are not approved, says Andre Arab, a microbiologist and director of the American Lyme Disease Foundation. Another red flag is the use of saliva, urine, or other body fluids other than blood to detect limes.

“When you see these other tests appearing on the market, it is very likely that they are not accurate and are not doing due diligence.

Patients will bear most of the costs of unapproved tests. This can provide inaccurate information and derail the diagnosis of other conditions that can be mistaken for Lyme, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Expert Recommendations

Although acceptance of Lyme after treatment is growing, some love and other experts recommend caution when approaching topics. Research estimates that between 10% and 20% of people treated with Lyme have continuous symptoms that cannot be clearly explained. However, she and others point to an astonishing number of people reporting such issues in areas such as Australia where Lyme's history is not documented.

“The number of people who believe they have Lyme symptoms after these treatments is orders of magnitude higher than what you would expect among people who have Lyme rightfully,” she said.

The drawbacks of ineffective Lyme testing are substantial, but experts say they are often the gateway to even higher-risk treatments.

a Recent medical papers Nearly 120 clinics across the United States have documented unproven lime treatments, some with a high consultation fee of $3,000.

Treatments include electrical stimulation, “ozone-based therapy,” hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and procedures that are not covered by insurance and can be priced at $6,000.

Love and other doctors say the most worrying approaches include long-term intravenous use of antibiotics, and sometimes multiple drugs. Antibiotics are effective in quickly killing lyme bacteria, but multiple large studies have shown no advantage in long-term use of chronic lyme symptoms.

Smith and other experts report cases of patients who have spent years getting regular antibiotic infusions to develop life-threatening intestinal infections after killing healthy bacteria needed to support the gastrointestinal tract.

“It's obviously harmful to people who are suffering and hopelessly able to pay these huge costs or hurt by treatments that have not been proven to be effective,” Smith said.