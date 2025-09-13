How to get a Covid shot with new FDA guidelinesExBulletin

. Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

If you want a Covid shot, trying to get it now can be frustrating.

That's because the Food and Drug Administration has it I narrowed my approval People over the age of 65 and above due to shots to certain groups only this year, and those at high risk of developing severe illness from the virus. This is a major departure from policies over the past few years when vaccines were approved for people over six months.

Trump administration health officials argue that they don't necessarily need an annual booster because they are otherwise healthy and young people have a very high immunity. But many Doctor group It is recommended to avoid serious illnesses or spread them to others who may be at high risk.

Therefore, the change means that you may have to I'll work hard To get a shot. In the past, I could walk into the pharmacy and ask for it. But now, if you don't meet these standards, you may turn your back.

This is what you need to know about getting a shot right now.

Q. If the pharmacist says I am not qualified, do I have any options?

A: Yes. If there is one risk factor, you may be able to “self-attest” to be qualified. It simply means telling the pharmacist that there are risk factors or showing them when scheduling shots. In many cases, no documentation is required.

At this time, some pharmacies may say they need to contact their doctor to issue a prescription for the shot. This requirement could disappear in some states after the Centers for Disease Control issues specific recommendations on who should be vaccinated. The CDC Advisory Committee making these recommendations is scheduled to meet September 18th-19th.

Q. How do I know if I am in danger?

A: The CDC lists risk factors for the public here And for healthcare providers here. These include people over the age of 65, people of racial or ethnic minorities, and people with disabilities. There is also a wide list of criteria including:

asthma

cancer

Cerebral vascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Lung Disease

Chronic liver disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Diabetes (both types)

hindrance

Heart condition

HIV

Mental Health Conditions – Includes Depression

Neurological conditions (dementia and Parkinson's disease)

obesity

Physical inactivity

Primary immunodeficiency

Smoking (even if you stop)

Solid organ or blood stem cell transplantation

tuberculosis

Use of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressant drugs

FDA estimates 100-200 million Americans will qualify.

Q. What happens if I'm pregnant?

A: Pregnancy was also nominated as a risk factor, despite removing the recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated on a daily basis. The inconsistency is causing confusion about whether pharmacists can manage the shots, and insurance companies pay for the vaccination. US Obstetrics and Gynecologists I recommend it A shot during pregnancy.

Q. How about children? Can they get it?

A: Yes, the Covid vaccine is approved for children, but this year only people with risk factors for serious complications. And for the first time, only one vaccine, Moderna, has been approved for a 6 month old child. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is approved for children aged 5 and over. The Novavax vaccine is approved for children aged 12.

Parents may need to get a prescription if they want to vaccinate healthy children. And even among the children who are most vulnerable to getting seriously ill from Covid, young children like newborns are not approved for vaccines. That's one of the reasons why pregnant women recommend getting vaccinated so that pregnant women can pass protective antibodies to babies in their uterus.

Q. It seems that some pharmacies don't have them – where can I find the shot?

A: This year's vaccines are beginning to become available in many pharmacies, doctor offices, clinics and hospitals, but they may not have yet to be ordered, but they should be ordering them soon. Vaccine manufacturers say they are producing enough vaccines, so supply should not be an issue even with narrower FDA approvals.

However, some doctors who have stocked vaccines in the past may pass this time if they don't think there is enough demand. This means you may need to go to the pharmacy to get a shot.

Like a pharmacy chain CVS and Walgreen They have a website where people can find vaccines and schedule appointments. Pfizer and Modern Both have opened Vaccine Finder Website.

Q. If I find a pharmacy that has a shot, will my insurance cover it?

A: That's unknown. Insurance companies must pay shots only if they are recommended by the CDC. That won't happen early until next week. However, some insurance companies say they cover the shot anyway, so it's worth asking if your plan covers it.

About half Children in the US are eligible for the free vaccine through the federal government's vaccine program for children, but Covidshot will not be included in it until CDC recommendations come into effect.

For those who have to pay from the pocket, the cost of a shot ranges from $150 to $200.

Q. The CDC Advisory Committee is meeting immediately on Covid's shots. Is it easy or difficult to get a shot or will it be difficult?

A: Vaccine Advisory Group They are expected to meet on September 18th-19th and are expected to issue specific recommendations on who should receive the shot. The recommendations have several important effects, such as making the vaccine available to more state pharmacists and making it free of charge through the federal government. Vaccine Program for Children. So, the shots may be more easily available after recommendation, depending on what the committee recommends and what the CDC director accepts.