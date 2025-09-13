Things you need to know about the flu According to the CDC, common flu can cause mild to severe symptoms. Find out what you need to know to prevent illness.

The good news is that ear pressure is common and usually temporary. “The feeling of ear pressure is something most people experience one day,” says Dr. Jennifer Lee, an ear, nose and throat expert at Stanford Healthcare.

Here's what's really happening when it comes to pressure, the most common causes behind it, how to find relief, and when it comes time to see a doctor.

What is ear pressure?

“Ear pressure” is a descriptive term used when cramming or shaking the hearing of one or both of the ears, rather than formal or standalone medical diagnosis. Many people liken their heads into water or “clog” their ear canal. Sensation includes mild pain, discomfort, and even mild Balance issues. Doctors often use this sensation as a sense of hearing bloating. Or, if it is highly linked, it is balotrauma.

The most common mechanisms include the Eustachian tube. This is a narrow canal that connects the middle ear to the back of the nose and back of the throat. Their job is to equalize the pressure on both sides of the eardrum, but if it is blocked or not functioning properly, it restricts the airflow, which creates that packed sensation.

How pressure feels can depend on the source. “From the ear, it could be due to wax, fluid behind the ear, or abnormal eardrum movement,” explains Lee. “If not through the ears, the sensations can be identical, but usually result from strain in the jaw, neck, head muscles, or from irritating nerves in the area.”

To determine the cause, doctors usually review symptoms and medical history. Ear test Then, if necessary, order an auditory test to check for fluid, infection, or nerve-related issues.

What causes ear pressure?

One of the most common perpetrators of ear pressure is rapid altitude changes, such as taking off or landing planes, diving underwater, driving in the mountains. “It encourages you to “remove” your ears while flying.

However, there are many more common, everyday causes.

A cold, flu, sinus infection, or allergies can cause inflammation in the nasal passages and block the Eustachian tube.

Earwax accumulationthe fluid behind the eardrum or middle ear problems can physically interfere with sound and airflow.

jaw and muscle problems such as TMJ disorders, Tension headachedental problems, and even Acid reflux It can mimic ear-related bloating. “This kind of cause is much more common than people realize,” Lee points out.

Though not very common, more of the things that Lee Points cause to include are:

Meniere's disease (an episode of dizziness) I'll ring my ears))

Vestibular migraine

The middle ear bone disorder known as otosclerosis

tumor Behind the eardrum

In these situations, pressure often involves other symptoms such as dizziness, altered hearing, drainage and imbalance, says Lee.

How to remove the ears; how to relieve pressure in the ears

If you feel your ears are blocked, there are often easy ways to find peace of mind. Daily behaviors such as swallowing, yawning, and yawning Chewing gum Alternatively, smoking candy can often do the trick, as it activates the muscles that open the Eustachian tube and allows you to escape trapped air.

Others feel at ease with Toynbee Maneuver. Some say Lee inhales through her nose, squeezes and swallows while pinching her nostrils and closing her mouth. Another option is Valsalva Maneuver. This requires pinching the nose, closing the mouth and gently blowing it out of your ears. This could provide temporary relief, but Lee warns that he will not actually open the Eustachian tube. Instead, it “forces air through a closed Eustachian tube.” For this reason, “If there is fluid and pain, operation is not recommended.”

Moisture can also play a role in alleviating symptoms. a Warm showervapor inhalation or saline sprays may reduce congestion and make operations more effective in equal pressure.

Although it may be attractive, do not insert cotton swabs, fingers, or other objects into your ears. “This can damage the eardrum or push the wax deeper, making things worse,” warns Lee.

Most of the ear pressure is resolved on its own, but you may need to see a doctor. If the sensation is left or worsened, or if hearing loss is accompanied by hearing loss, Dizzinessfacial weakness, ear discharge, or severe or recurrent pain, Lee says it's best to see a doctor or a specialist.

“The challenge is that patients often believe that there must be a quick fix,” says Lee. “However, it often comes from non-ear problems such as muscle tension or nerve stimulation.” In such cases, she says, ENT or related experts can help identify the cause of the problem and recommend treatment.