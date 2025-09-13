Heart attacks are infectious and vaccines can prevent them





Scientists have revealed evidence that a heart attack can actually be caused by an infection. The hidden bacterial biofilm can quietly lurk within arterial plaques for decades, protected from the immune system until viral diseases and other triggers awaken. When activated, bacteria can be fueled by inflammation that ruptures plaque and blocks blood flow, leading to a heart attack. Myocardial infarction can be infectious Recent findings suggest that infections may play a role in causing myocardial infarction. Researchers using advanced technology have discovered that in coronary artery disease, cholesterol-rich atherosclerotic plaques may contain biofilms like jelly produced by bacteria. These biofilms can develop quietly over the years without causing symptoms. The bacteria inside remain inactive and are protected from both the body's immune defenses and antibiotics. Neither can penetrate dense biofilm structures. Biofilm activated by virus triggers This study shows that viral infections or another external factor can awaken dormant biofilm. Once activated, the bacteria begin to grow, causing inflammation. This immune response can weaken and rupture the fibrous cover of the plaque, which can lead to coagulation and ultimately a heart attack. Research lead author, Professor Pekka Kalfnen, explains up until now that coronary artery disease has been widely believed to be driven primarily by oxidized low-density lipoproteins (LDL). Bacteria[{” attribute=”” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>DNA Found in Arteries “Bacterial involvement in coronary artery disease has long been suspected, but direct and convincing evidence has been lacking. Our study demonstrated the presence of genetic material – DNA – from several oral bacteria inside atherosclerotic plaques,” Karhunen explains. The findings were validated by developing an antibody targeted at the discovered bacteria, which unexpectedly revealed biofilm structures in arterial tissue. Bacteria released from the biofilm were observed in cases of myocardial infarction. The body’s immune system had responded to these bacteria, triggering inflammation, which ruptured the cholesterol-laden plaque. Toward Vaccines and Novel Therapies The observations pave the way for the development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for myocardial infarction. Furthermore, they advance the possibility of preventing coronary artery disease and myocardial infarction by vaccination. Reference: “Viridans Streptococcal Biofilm Evades Immune Detection and Contributes to Inflammation and Rupture of Atherosclerotic Plaques” by Pekka J. Karhunen, Tanja Pessi, Sohvi Hörkkö, Vesa Karhunen, Sirkka Goebeler, Anne‐Mari Louhelainen, Mika Martiskainen, Teppo Haapaniemi, Johanna Lappeteläinen, Tommi Ijäs, Leo‐Pekka Lyytikäinen, Emma Raitoharju, Thanos Sioris, Sari Tuomisto, Heini Huhtala, Chunguang Wang, Claudia Monaco, Niku Oksala, Terho Lehtimäki and Reijo Laaksonen, 6 August 2025, Journal of the American Heart Association.

DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.125.041521 The study was conducted by Tampere and Oulu Universities, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and the University of Oxford. Tissue samples were obtained from individuals who had died from sudden cardiac death, as well as from patients with atherosclerosis who were undergoing surgery to cleanse carotid and peripheral arteries. The research is part of an extensive EU-funded cardiovascular research project involving 11 countries. Significant funding was also provided by the Finnish Foundation for Cardiovascular Research and Jane and Aatos Erkko Foundation. Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

