Colorado's RFK Jr. began revamping its vaccine policy last spring: Shot

. David Zalubowski/AP

As the dismantling of federal vaccine policies by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to sweep the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some democrat-led nations have attacked their own, assessing science and setting up new systems that will help residents maintain access to vaccination.

The four western states: California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington create Target joint Store access to vaccines. Several Northeastern states are considering a Similar alliances.

Governor of New York It has been declared A”Statewide Disaster Emergency“And they issued an order allowing pharmacists to give the Covid vaccine without a prescription, and Minnesota made similar changes. You need an insurance company Pay for the vaccine Recommended by the health departmentnot only does the CDC recommend it.

The change represents a major shift in public health officials from the federal government to the state. Traditionally, the state has sought the CDC for expertise and guidance on public health issues. Not only vaccines, but also workplace safety, water fluorination, steam, and sexual transition diseases.

Now, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy It undermines trust Vaccines and public health sciences have drawn new paths in some states, looking for new sources of scientific consensus, and changing the way in which insurance companies, prescribers and pharmacists are regulated.

Colorado is at the forefront of this wave. On September 3, the state authorities issued it Standing Order To have the pharmacist provide a covid shot No individual prescription.

“We don't allow for the outrageously expensive red tape that took place far away in Washington, or Coloradan to stop accessing the vaccine,” he said. Governor Jared Police.

Looking for non-federal sources of scientific consensus

But Colorado's leadership had already cleared the path to more autonomy for vaccine policy for months.

April, state legislature The law has been changedallowing non-federal scientific sources to be considered when setting school vaccine requirements.

“I could see it written on the wall that it was overpoliticized, rather than relying on actual science with this new HHS director.” State Senator Kyle Murikaheads the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with reference to Kennedy's role.

Mullica, who co-hosted the new law, is a Democrat and works as a nurse in the emergency department in Denver.

Colorado is considered to be the first state to make this move. In addition to considering the CDC for vaccine guidance, the state health board can now consult with key health groups, including: American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Family Physicians and Gynecologist, School of Obstetrics and Medicine.

“We decided to protect Colorado,” Marika said.

Coloradodem also seeks to strengthen insurance coverage

The Democratic-led Congress passed the bill by party and line votes. government Police Previously, I signed the law praise RFK Jr. was appointed last fall.

“I think Colorado is really leading this.” Dr. David HigginsUniversity of Colorado pediatricians were part of a group of stakeholders who helped draft the bill.

Higgins pointed to a Companion Buildinghanded over in May, and he said he would make the Colorado push even stronger. It deals with insurance coverage for preventive health services and aims to ensure that state-controlled insurance plans cover the costs of some vaccines regardless of future movements by the CDC.

“Effectively, it's aimed at making Colorados still accessible to the vaccine,” he said.

The Colorado chapter of Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine advocacy group that Kennedy led before taking over the HHS, did not respond to a request for comment.

Another co-sponsor of the bill, a democratic state Rep. Lindsay Gilchristsaid it is important to hear from a variety of trustworthy medical professionals as there is so much misinformation circulating about vaccines including Covid-19.

Colorado previously looked for scientific guidance on vaccines, particularly CDCs for children enrolled in schools. Like other states, they tracked recommendations from the CDC panel known as the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices (ACIP).

Earlier this year, Kennedy Dismissal All 17 members have been replaced by eight members who critics warn. He is a vaccine skeptic and is not qualified to provide critical guidance to Americans.

“We're excited to be able to help you get started,” said Dr. Ned Karonge, Colorado's Chief Medical Officer.

He hopes that before Kennedy replaces his members, the national specialist group of physicians to which Colorado is currently empowered to consult will likely be in line with the overall guidance and “considering recommendations based on the last evidence provided by ACIP.”

May, Kennedy announcement The federal government has removed the Covid-19 vaccine from its list of recommended shots for healthy pregnant women and children.

However, Colorado still recommends the Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant, Corange said.

“There was no new evidence of safety issues in that population.” Karonji said. “So we're telling our providers that it was in place in January 2025 and we're going to follow the recommendations.”

in statement On its website, the US Obstetrician and Gynecologist (ACOG) strongly recommends getting vaccinated against Covid-19. “The ACOG continues to encourage all pregnant and breastfeeding individuals to receive an updated Covid-19 vaccine or “booster,”” it said.

Similarly, the American Academy of Pediatrics Recommended In August, all young children between 6 and 23 months will be vaccinated against Covid, as well as older children in certain risk groups. Colorado's current pediatric recommendations are in close agreement.

For now, Colorado is following the same vaccination recommendations it used last year, following the ACIP schedule released under the Biden administration in November.

The next ACIP meeting is set for September 18th, and could lead to additional changes to vaccine recommendations.

Doctors and vaccine scientists have alarmed the national consensus on vaccines.

“There's probably a lot more confusion and distrust with vaccines right now.” Dr. Alison KempeHe is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Colorado in Anschutz, who served as ACIP from 2013 to 2018.

Still, she's pleased that Colorado is actively moving forward with its own recommendations.

This story comes from NPR's Health Reporting Partnership Colorado Public Radio and KFF Health News.