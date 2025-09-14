



The World Health Organization (WHO) published global cholera statistics in 2024, showing an increase in the number of people who became ill and died from illness. Reported cases of cholera increased by 50% in 2024 compared to 2023, with mortality rates rising by 50%, and over 6,000 people died from preventable and curable diseases. These numbers are surprising in their own right, but they are an underestimation of the true burden of cholera. Conflict, climate change, population displacement, and long-term defects in water, sanitation and sanitation infrastructure continue to drive the rise in cholera, a disease caused by bacteria. Vibrio cholerae, It spreads rapidly through fecal contaminated water. Sixty countries reported cases in 2024, up from 45 in 2023. The burden of this disease remains concentrated in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, collectively accounting for 98% of all reported cases. The range of cholera outbreaks continues to expand in 2024, with 12 countries each reporting more than 10,000 cases, seven of which experienced a major outbreak for the first time in the year. The revival of cholera in Comoros more than 15 years after no reported outbreak highlights the persistent threat of global communication. The African case fatality rate has increased from 1.4% in 2023 to 1.9% in 2024, revealing key gaps in the delivery of life-saving care, indicating the vulnerability of many health systems, along with challenges in accessing basic health services. Outside health facilities, a quarter of deaths occurred in the community, highlighting the serious gap in access to treatment and the need to strengthen work with the community. To combat cholera, governments, donors and communities need to have accurate information on how to ensure people have access to safe water and sanitation facilities, protect themselves, and have prompt access to treatment and vaccinations when there is an outbreak. Strong monitoring and diagnosis can help guide these responses. Further investments in vaccine production are also needed. New, innovative oral cholera vaccine (OCV), Euvichol-S®He obtained his qualifications in advance in early 2024 and entered the global stockpile. That addition helped maintain average stockpile levels above the 5 million emergency threshold for the first six months of 2025. However, the continued demand for OCVs has enabled two temporary regimens in 2024 and 2025, relying on 2025. In 16 countries. However, supply constraints continued to outperform demand in 2024 and 2025. Preliminary data shows that the global cholera crisis will continue until 2025, with 31 countries reporting outbreaks since the beginning of the year. We assess the global risks from cholera as extremely high, and respond with the urgency to reduce deaths and contain outbreaks in countries around the world. We continue to support the country through strengthening public health surveillance, case management and preventive measures. Provides essential medical supplies. Coordinating field deployments with partners. Supports risk communication and community engagement. sauce: World Health Organization

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250913/WHO-publishes-global-statistics-highlighting-cholera-outbreaks-and-deaths-in-2024.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos