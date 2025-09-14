



The Virginia Health Department has issued an order that makes it easier for some adults to get the Covid vaccine at local pharmacies, amid a number of Americans who have been getting shots since the change in federal leadership under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Virginia Department of Health issued an order On Wednesday, pharmacists were able to provide the Covid vaccine to eligible people over the age of 18. “This statewide standing order provides a mechanism to promote the accessibility of Covid-19 vaccines, which could reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization or death caused by the SARS-COV2 virus. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new Covid shot In the fall – but not only people over 65, but also children and adults with at least one illness are at risk of severe illness. However, the vaccine advisory panel, which considers the FDA's decision before making recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has yet to reach a decision on the new vaccine. Pharmacy nationwide relies on guidance from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to Distribute Vaccines to the Public. Until Wednesday's order, Virginia was one of the dozens of states and Washington, DC, where pharmacies could not get the vaccine without a prescription due to state policies. As of Thursday evening, DC and nine states still require these prescriptions, Washington Post. Maryland is a state where patients do not need a vaccine prescription. The order from the Virginia Department of Health does not mention children eligible for the Covid vaccine due to high-risk medical conditions. It is not yet clear whether pharmacy children will be able to access the vaccine or whether they will issue the latest order to include children at risk of severe illness if VDH gets covid. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described one of the picks as a clinical professor at George Washington University. But the professor hasn't worked there for years. News4's Aimee Cho reports. In recent years, ACIP members have made recommendations in the summer, so shots have been available ahead of the fall and winter sick seasons. However, health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was fired. All 17 ACIP members June. His exchange The panel is expected to develop recommendations after the scheduled meeting next week. The meeting was scheduled amid a major upheaval at the CDC. Directed by Susan Monarch He was fired after refusing to resign under pressure. Shortly afterwards, other top leaders at the agency resigned in protest of her firing. Will the Covid-19 vaccine be covered by insurance? For people over the age of 65, the FDA decision means Medicare will cover the shots. For everyone else, the answer is still evolving. Check with your insurance company or the employer that provides coverage. Employers and insurance companies cover the full invoice of Shot as recommended by ACIP. Some may continue to do so. Walmart covers Kaiser Permanente, a healthcare system that covers employee shots and more than 12 million people. This shot can cost over $150 without insurance. Insurance companies say they see more than just the CDC committee's recommendations when determining coverage. You may also consider the following opinions of the doctor group: American Medical Associationwhich strongly encourages vaccinations. The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report.

