



According to the World Health Organization, limited access and rare funding and rare funding are key challenges facing health authorities looking to respond to the latest Ebola outbreak in southern Congo. This marks the first Ebola outbreak in 18 years in Kasai province, a remote area in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a poor road network more than 600 miles from the country's capital. During a briefing in Geneva, WHO Program Area Manager Patrick Otim was used to help the UN peacekeeping helicopters provide 400 vaccine doses to the outbreak epicenter on Friday. He said an additional 1,500 doses will be sent from Kinshasa. “We've had a hard time accessing the last seven days, but now we're working with Monusco,” Otim said, referring to Congo's UN peacekeeping mission. The WHO and Congolese authorities “enhanced their efforts to take a full-scale response,” he added. Africa's top health agencies said Thursday that the number of suspected cases has increased from 28 to 68 as the outbreak was confirmed on September 4th. Africa's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 16 deaths so far. Otim said the most recent confirmed incident is about 40 miles from the current epicenter, but in the same state. “Our concern is that if we get cases in other health zones, we need to expand and be resource-intensive,” he said. According to OTIM, Congo's national response plan is estimated at $78 million, while the expected cost of incurring over the next three months is $20 million. A major concern for health officials is the impact of recent US funding cuts. The US supported Congo's past response to Ebola outbreaks, including in 2021, when the US International Development Agency provided up to $11.5 million to support efforts across Africa. USAID has seen dramatic funding cuts since President Trump took office in January. Protecting healthcare workers It is one of the confirmed cases of at least four healthcare workers, according to Mathias Mossoko, Ebola Response Coordinator at Congo's Bulape. “For now, our priority is to vaccinate healthcare workers. Given the number of cases and deaths between providers, protecting these frontline workers is essential to ensure that our population is getting proper care,” he said. Mossoko said at least 94% of contacts for suspected cases (over 600 cases, over 600) have been tracked, adding that they have been confirmed to be infected so far, minimizing the risk of spreading the disease to other states. “It's not yet appropriate to declare a public health emergency at this stage,” he said. The doctors of a medical charity without borders said their team was helping them respond and they worked with WHO to establish an Ebola treatment centre at Bulape Hospital. “We have implemented training in strengthening triage protocols, supplying essential medicines and personal protective equipment, and infection prevention and control and symptomatic care,” said Bryce Delvinne, the group's emergency coordinator. Asadu and Alonga wrote for the Associated Press, reporting from Dakar, Senegal and Kinshasa, respectively.

