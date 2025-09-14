



A Texas woman is raising awareness about Chagas disease after discovering the diagnosis through blood donation.

Killeen, Texas – Texas women talking to raise awareness Chagas diseaseA little-known disease caused by so-called “kiss bugs.” Sandra Youngblood said she discovered she was ill after a routine blood donation in Florida in 2018. “I've always donated blood to save my life, and that's how I found it,” Youngblood said. “At first, I didn't believe it. I ignored the recommendation to seek medical appointments until 2021.” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Reports that Chagas disease is caused by parasites Trypanosoma curjiThis can be transmitted through the biting of kissing insects, an insect named after the habit of biting near the lips and eyes while people are sleeping. Bugs are more common in Central and South America, but isolated cases have been reported in parts of the Southern United States. According to the CDC, symptoms of Chagas disease include fatigue, diarrhea, headaches and digestive problems. In severe cases, parasites can attack the heart and digestive system. Currently, there is no cure for this disease, and the medication can be accompanied by severe side effects. Youngblood said he had experienced several early symptoms, including loss of appetite and headaches. She also underwent extensive medical examinations such as cardiac examinations, EKGS, cardiac monitoring, endoscopy and colonoscopy to monitor her health. “The CDC and my doctors were surprised that they didn't make any progress anytime soon,” Youngblood said. “I think they might start to feel more symptoms in my 50s or 60s.” Youngblood suspects that while living in Florida, she was exposed to bed bugs and suffered illness, but she is unsure. She said her daughter, born in 2015, tested negative for the illness. Living with Chagas disease is a mental cost, according to Youngblood, but she is actively and actively working on her health. Her next medical checkup is not scheduled until 2032, as the illness progresses slowly. “I try to go beyond that so that things don't get out of control,” Youngblood told 6News. “It's important to pay attention to your body and surroundings, especially with insects that can bite while you're sleeping.” Youngblood encourages others to donate blood. “Donate your blood. It can be scary, but that's a way to know if something is wrong and you can ask for proper care,” she said. The kissing bug may sound harmless, but Youngblood hopes that her story promotes consciousness and precautions. “There's nothing sweet about what it has,” she said. Around CDCIf you are traveling or visiting a rural area where you may have Chagas disease, make sure to do the following: Stay in well-built locations (such as air conditioning and screen hotel rooms). This reduces the risk of contact with infected kissing insects. Kiss bugs often live in poorly built housing and are active at night.

Spray the place where you are staying with long-term insecticides.

Sleep under a long-term insecticide-treated bednet.

Wear skin-covering clothing and use bug spray on exposed skin.

Do not eat salads, raw vegetables, sarcastic fruits, or unpasteurized fruit juice. At this time, there are no vaccines or medications that can prevent Chagas disease. The CDC recommends people reach out to their doctor if they have symptoms. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caguaknfesq

