



Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted on social media in April that “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine,” but in a CBS News interview that month, he said, “The federal government's position, my position is that people should get the measles vaccine, but the government shouldn't require it.” The Trump administration will encourage a rethinking of childhood vaccine schedules and mandate based on its “American Health (MAHA) Committee report, “Let our children be healthy again,” published September 9th, and “I want to let parents know fully about the risks and benefits of vaccines.” The report states, “Many of them are concerned about the proper use of vaccines and their potential role in the growing chronic pediatric disease crisis.” A survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) in April 2025 found that 70% of public schools support MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine requirements for attending public schools in more than 2023. The AppC's Annenberg Science and Public Health Survey, which was held in April among a nationally representative panel of 1,653 US adults, finds that when asked to choose a parent's choice or get the MMR vaccine to get a healthy child to attend public school, it doesn't support 70% because their child hasn't been vaccinated. Less than one in five (18%) (18%) said, “parents should be able to decide whether to vaccinate children attending public schools, even if the decision not to vaccinate creates health risks for other children.” This 70% support for the MMR vaccine requirements in April 2025 has increased significantly since August 2023 when 63% said that requesting MMR vaccines from schools was closer to MMR's pediatric vaccine views. Another Annenberg survey this year saw a more comprehensive look at vaccination requirements and opt-out support in January 2025. It turns out that more than seven in 10 adults in the US support a policy that requires children to be vaccinated against preventable diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella. APPC's Annenberg Science and Public Health Survey The survey data comes from the 24th wave of a nationally representative panel of 1,653 US adults conducted by independent market research firm SSRS at the Annenberg Public Policy Center. Most have been enpaneled since April 2021. To explain the exhaustion, supplemental samples have been added over time using a random probability sampling design. The latest supplement for September 2024 added 360 respondents to the sample. This wave of Annenberg Science and Public Health (ASAPH) investigations is scheduled for April 15-28, 2025. The margin for sampling error (MOE) is ±3.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. All numbers are rounded to the nearest integer and may not be added to 100%. Combined subcategories may not be added to the topline and text sum for rounding. sauce: Annenberg Public Policy Center, University of Pennsylvania

