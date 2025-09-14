Health
Trump administration awards bid contracts on vaccines and autism research
NEW YORK (AP) – Federal health officials will award a contract to the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate whether there is a link between vaccination and autism, according to a government procurement notice.
Troy, New York, Engineering School has won a bid-free contract for its “unique ability” to link data about children and mothers. Let me know I posted this week.
Department of Health and Human Services officials did not immediately respond to questions about the notification, such as how much the contract is for or what exactly they intend to do.
The main voices of the anti-Bactin movement before US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump chose him to oversee federal health agencies; announcement In April, “large-scale testing and research efforts” were held to determine the cause of autism By this month. He repeats I tried to link Vaccine for the condition.
Juergen Hahn, professor of RPI biotechnology engineering, uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology To find a pattern With blood samples from children with autism. Hearn “is notorious for the quality and rigour of his research,” an RPI official said in a statement acknowledging the intended grant.
“If this project is awarded, he will publish the results of his work at the end of the project,” the statement added.
The Associated Press left a message from Hearn seeking comment.
The notice raises many questions, said Alycia Halladay, who oversees research activities and grants for the Autism Science Foundation.
RPI is the ability to have special access to data on this type of question, and is not known in the field as “not an obvious choice,” Halladay said.
It is also not clear how the contract fits with other autism studies that the government may have planned, she said.
But perhaps the biggest question is why money is spent on such research, she added.
Scientists have ruled out the link between vaccines and autism, and have found no evidence of an increase in the rate of autism among those vaccinated compared to those who are not.
“This question has been studied multiple times by researchers around the world using millions of people over the past 20 years, but there has been no reliable link between vaccines and autism,” Halladay said.
People who spent decades studying autism No single cause was found. Genetics plays a role, and other factors include the age of the child's father, the weight of the mother, whether he has diabetes or exposure to certain chemicals.
Instead, the amount spent on the project could go instead to “other important research questions,” including research into genetics and environmental factors, Halladay said.
“I think that's the most frustrating part,” she said.
For months, HHS officials have been trying to use vaccine safety data compiled by the CDC to look for harm that could be tied to the shot. Kennedy accused CDC leaders of stonewalling those efforts, but the actual obstacles are something else, said former federal health officials who are familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
Approximately 12 medical research institutes will collect vaccine safety data and report it to the CDC. The contract, which dates back to nearly 20 years, provides these entities (controlling data, not CDC), and HHS has yet to get it, officials said.
