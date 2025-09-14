Health
Acupuncture improves pain and function in elderly people with chronic lower back pain
According to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), older Americans with chronic low back pain who received acupuncture had greater physical functioning and reduced pain than those who received only regular medical care, commonly prescribed medication or physical therapy. Chronic lower back pain is a major cause of disorders around the world, affecting more than a third of seniors in the US. Treatment options range from pain relief to complementary treatments, including acupuncture. A safe, effective, and non-adhesive pain management approach is urgently needed.
Of the various treatments we have for chronic low back pain, most have a slightly modest effect. They often reduce pain by at most one-third and can help people function better. Our clinical results suggest that acupuncture It works like many things that are more familiar to people. The size of this effect was found to be positive and lasting, albeit modest. ”
Lynn L. Debar, Ph.D., lead author, Kaiser Permanente Distinguished Investigator
The clinical trial, known as backinaction, enrolled 800 participants and included results based on self-reported pain-related disorder assessments after acupuncture. The researchers looked at whether manual acupuncture needs, subject to Medicare coverage, could improve functioning and reduce pain in older people with chronic or persistent lower back pain.
Acupuncture has origins in traditional East Asian medicine and has been popular in the United States since the 1970s. The needling technique of manual acupuncture involves inserting fine needles into the skin at a point that follows the prescribed anatomical grid. This exercise offers a variety of benefits, including reduced discomfort from the back, joints, neck pain, and more. Acupuncture has been found to be safe and effective for chronic low back pain throughout adults, but few studies have focused on adults over the age of 65.
Backinaction participants had a history of back pain for at least 3 months in men and women aged 65 and older. All participants received health compensation and were not restricted from receiving normal medical care due to lower back pain. A third of them received up to 15 acupuncture treatments in three months (standard acupuncture treatment), and another third received six additional acupuncture treatments (maintenance sessions) over the next three months.
At three study milestones – six months after enrollment, participants provided self-assessment of pain and physical limitations. Agreement with one of the 24 statements describing daily activities due to back pain contributed to participants' disability scores. Researchers used additional tools for insight into pain level, level of physical functioning, depression and anxiety.
At the 6- and 12-month assessment, both groups who received acupuncture had significantly reduced pain disorders than those who received regular medical care. The acupuncture group also reduced the intensity of pain and greater physical function after 6 months compared to participants who did not receive acupuncture. The researchers also reported that acupuncture is associated with less anxiety symptoms compared to normal medical care alone at six and 12 months assessments.
“What sets the back-in action research stands out is that it is specifically focused on adults over the age of 65 and is practically designed,” Debar says. “We worked hard to engage adults in multiple parts of the country so that participants' demographics were consistent with the US Census of Elderly People. We worked with licensed acupuncture cups from the communities most likely to provide these services.”
The study authors suggest that access to acupuncture is important for older people with chronic low back pain, and that access to such services can be significantly improved if acupuncture practitioners can directly claim Medicare.
“We rarely got in the way of side effects during clinical trials,” said Andrea J. Cook, a co-led researcher and senior biostatistical researcher at Kaiser Permanente. “Adults often deal with other medical issues in addition to lower back pain. Acupuncture offers a less invasive option with a better safety profile than many common treatments for lower back pain in older people.”
This work was supported by the support of the NIH Advisiont Long-Them® Initiative or the NIH Heal Initiative. This is managed under National AG3AT010739/UH3AT010739 with additional scientific support from the National Scientific Support (NIA), managed by the National Centre for Complementary and Integrated Health (NCCIH). The NIH HEAL initiative is seeking to speed up scientific solutions to overdose epidemics, including opioid and stimulant use disorders and crises. Chronic pain.
Debar, llet al. (2025). Acupuncture for chronic low back pain in the elderly: a randomized clinical trial. Jama Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.31348
