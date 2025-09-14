Losing tracking time scrolling on your phone in the toilet can be a serious health risk, writes anatomy professor Adam Taylor.

While it may seem like a harmless habit to stay in the toilet on your mobile phone while you are “careful for your business”, research shows that longer toilet hours can increase the risk of some health problems. This is the main thing.

1. Ha osteopathy

A recent study found that smartphone use is used during two actions, which is associated with a 46% increase in the risk of developing bleeding. A healthy toilet trip should only last for 2-3 minutes, but the survey found that 37% of participants who used their mobile phones while using cans spent more than five minutes.

Bleeding is an enlarged blood vessel that occurs at or around the anal opening. They occur due to increased pressure in the anal cushion, which is part of the spongy tissue surrounding the anus. These cushions allow the anus to expand when feces are expelled.

Sitting in the toilet for too long will put extra pressure on these cushions, leading to bleeding, as if tensing to force feces.

It is estimated that 50-85% of people worldwide suffer from bleeding. Symptoms include painless bleeding, irritation, itching and discomfort. However, bleeding is not necessarily symptomatic. Some people have them without their knowledge.

Hemorrhagic properties can also cause anemia due to long-term bleeding and complications such as strangulation or coagulation within the ha bone. Both cause severe pain.

2. Anal fissure or tear

Sitting in the toilet for too long can cause anal cracks and tears. They are small cuts in the anal lining. Anal fissures are often severely painful. It can be compared to passing through broken glass alongside bright red blood when the intestines are moving.

The anal lining is thin and too long in the toilet causes a pool of blood, stretching the lining and becoming more susceptible to damage as feces develop.

3. escape

Feces may not be the only thing that passes through your body after sitting in the toilet. Extended Lou time can increase the risk of the rectum falling out of the body, a condition known as rectal prolapse.

This unusual condition occurred in one man who often spends up to 30 minutes in the toilet playing smartphone games. One day, he attempted to move his intestines, finding almost 14cm of his rectum protruding from his body.

Sitting in the toilet for a long time increases the pressure in the abdomen, followed by increased pressure on the pelvic floor muscles. These muscles help to hold our internal organs, including the internal rectum. However, long-term pressure can weaken these muscles.

In women, this can cause other pelvic organs, such as the uterus, to escape from the body.

Rectal prolapse is often painful and you should visit the hospital if there is a hospital to allow reinsertion. If it happens repeatedly, or if the case is particularly extreme, surgery is necessary.

4. Pressure pain and ulcers

In the elderly, long-term sitting on Tozaru can increase the risk of pressure pain on the skin that comes into contact with the toilet seat.

Sitting for long periods of time will compress the tissue and reduce blood flow. This causes toxic substances to accumulate in the blood, causing tissue to become damaged and malfunctioned. The pain of pressure is painful.

5. Hiatal hernia

Long periods of tension in the toilet to defecate can contribute to hiatal hernia, especially in susceptible people (including obese or those over 50 years of age).

This will allow the stomach and some of the other abdominal organs to slip through the opening of your diaphragm (the dome-shaped muscles that help you breathe) and end in the thoracic cavity.

(Source: istock.com)

Hiatal hernia is common and affects 20% of people. They usually result in indigestion, stomach pain and discomfort around the ribs and breasts. They require surgery to reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach or in more severe cases.

6. Toilet seat nerve disorder

Sitting in the toilet for too long will compress the main nerves and blood vessels, reducing the blood supply to the legs. This can result in paralysis of the legs. This is a phenomenon known as neuropathy in the toilet seat or toilet bowl. It usually disappears after a few minutes.

However, there have been some case studies in which patients who died in the toilet after a drinking night were completely paralyzed and unable to move. In extreme cases, a man developed sepsis, and sadly died after falling asleep in the toilet.

7. syncope

The combination of long-term toilet time and tension can also lead to fainting.

This condition, known as Vasovagal Syncope, occurs when you stimulate the vagus nerve for a long period of strain in the toilet. These nerves control many of the body's automated functions, such as heart rate and blood pressure.

In the case of bowel syncope, standing up from the toilet can cause a sudden drop in blood pressure. It also causes a drop in heart rate, causing dizziness, light and fainting.

Healthy ways to poop

Spend as little time as possible sitting in LOO to reduce the risk of suffering from any of these conditions.

You may also change position when using LOO. Some evidence suggests that squatting is superior in defecation. This is to reduce the stress and tension required for poop. However, other studies have shown that this location can potentially increase the risk of other health problems, such as stroke risk and damage to the Achilles tendon.

Other advice includes eating more fiber and drinking water if you take more than five minutes to do business, as it helps you get healthier poop. It also prevents tension during bowel movements.

Author: Adam Taylor is a professor of anatomy at Lancaster University, England.

This article has been republished conversation Under the Creative Commons license.