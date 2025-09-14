



Share on Pinterest A sufficient amount of sleep may help keep your brain younger and reduce your risk of dementia, recent research suggests. Image credits: Annastills/Getty Images Insomnia is a sleep disorder in which a person struggles to fall asleep.

Previous research has shown that insomnia is associated with an increased risk of many health concerns, including cognitive decline, dementia, and Alzheimer's disease.

A new study found that people with chronic insomnia may be at a higher risk of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment than people with non-chronic insomnia, which is associated with faster brain aging. Currently, a new study published recently Neurologythe American Neurological Association's medical journal reports that people with chronic insomnia may be at a higher risk of developing dementia. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI)) from patients with non-chronic insomnia associated with fast brain aging.

In this study, the researchers recruited 2,750 adults with an average cognitively healthy age of 70 at the start of the study, with 16% of whom suffering from chronic insomnia. Participants averaged 5. They were followed for 6 years, during which they were asked about their sleep patterns, took thought and memory tests, and looked for brain scans. High strength of white matter and Beta Amyloid Plaqueis considered a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease. “We focused on studying the effects of insomnia on various markers of brain health to understand how insomnia is associated with cognitive decline.” Diego Z. Carvalho, MD, MSsaid he is a sleep medicine expert at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and is the lead author of the study. Today's medical news. “It's only through Alzheimer's disease-related changes like amyloid, or through cerebrovascular pathways that affect us. White? ”

In the conclusion of this study, the researchers found that participants with chronic insomnia were 40% more likely to develop dementia or MCI than participants with non-chronic insomnia. “In our model, the effects of insomnia on the risk of MCI/dementia were higher than those with two cardiac metabolic conditions: Hypertension and Diabetesor more than your actual age, which is a known risk factor,” Carvalho explained. “This is an important finding as it brings insomnia to the spotlight of potential modifiable risk factors. The magnitude of this association is important from a public health perspective, especially for disorders that are very common in older adults,” he said.

Furthermore, the researchers found that study participants who were not sleeping more than usual were more likely to have increased white matter intensity and amyloid plaque levels in their brains. “This helps us understand how insomnia is associated with cognitive decline,” Carvalho said. “We found that insomnia with reduced sleep is not just linked to Alzheimer's. Biomarkers Like amyloid, however, cerebrovascular health may also be low with greater evidence of small vascular disease, as indicated by the high strength of the white matter. This is relevant as it supports that insomnia with reduced sleep may be associated with two independent mechanisms known to contribute to cognitive decline. ”

– Diego Z. Carvalho, MD, MS “Insomnia remains unrecognised, underreported and underestimated in the community. Elderly patients feel that age-related changes actually exist, but far beyond, and that they cannot be comparable to age-related changes, but actually have sleep-related changes. “Doctors should include sleep ratings as part of their routine assessments for patients of all ages, especially because older people tend to underreport sleep problems. How insomnia in older people is a common insomnia is an issue that cannot be limited to management at sleep clinics,” he added. CBT for chronic insomnia “I hope Cognitive Behavior Therapy In the case of insomnia, it can be implemented in primary care settings nationwide as it is the mainstream treatment for insomnia. The advent of online treatment options via apps and courses has made them easier to access, but it requires more work. ”

– Diego Z. Carvalho, MD, MS

MNT I spoke Christopher Allen, MarylandAeroflow Sleep Board Certified Sleep Doctor, Pediatric Neurologist and Sleep Science Advisor. He commented that the study was important and clinically plausible, along with findings consistent with what he saw in his clinic, he found important and clinically plausible. “The signals in this study touch on multiple pathways: cognition, amyloid biology and cerebrovascular integrity,” he continued. “Understanding these links will help you personalize your care through screening of co-morbidities. Sleep apneamood symptoms, and risks of cardiac metabolism. These treatments actually integrate sleep. The benefits of public health are enormous as improving sleep can be pulled by lever patients. ” Insomnia is more than just “tired” “Long-term insomnia is more than just 'feeling tired'. You can track changes in attention, memory and processing speed over time. Insomnia is common, undiagnosed and highly treatable. The gold standard is cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I). peace of mind. “

– Christopher Allen, Maryland For the next step in this study, Allen said he wanted to see intervention trials, objective sleep measurements, and a broader, longer, and more diverse cohort. “(i) I want to clarify the method Hypnosis “If this study finds that there is no association with bad outcomes overall, it interacts with certain phenotypes, such as short-lived insomnia,” he added.

MNT I spoke again Megan Glenn, PSYDa clinical neuropsychologist at the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute's Memory and Healthy Aging Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in New Jersey, about this study. “Insomnia is one of the most common concerns seen in older people who are concerned about memory. This study is encouraging because it is linked not only to cognitive symptoms but also with measurable brain changes and risks of future decline.

– Megan Glenn, PSYD “Most cases of dementia arise from many small risk factors that increase over decades,” she continued. “You can find more modifiable targets, such as sleep, blood pressure, and more. Hearing and Physical Activities -If only they could be combined with more meaningful protection. The research roughly proposes 45% of dementia Addressing these factors can lead to delays or prevention. ” “Studies using objective sleep measurements, not just self-reports and chart reviews, are needed to clarify which aspects of sleep are most important,” Glenn added. “It is also important to test whether treatment for insomnia through behavioral and drug therapy actually changes cognitive outcomes and brain biomarkers.”

