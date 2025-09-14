Many pharmacies already encourage people to get their annual flu shots.

Doctors say timing is important when it comes to flu shots.

It's best to aim to get shots in a window at a certain time this fall.

The summer season is wrapped in that year, with many people falling and looking ahead. So it's understandable that you're wondering when you'll be taking shots of the flu, especially as well, famous pharmacy chains like CV and Walgreens have already posted signs about getting the vaccine annually. But is it too early for a flu shot?

Infectious disease doctors say you can shoot your flu Too earlyand this move can increase your risk of becoming vulnerable to the flu before the flu season is over.

During last year's flu season, there were at least 35 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations, and 25,000 deaths from the flu. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While a flu shot may not prevent you from getting sick, public health officials say it can reduce the chances of you becoming seriously ill with the virus.

Meet the experts: William Shaffner, Maryland, He is an infectious disease expert and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Infectious disease experts Amesh A. Adalja, MD, Senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Center. Melinda Haas, DNP. , Clinical Assistant Professor at Buffalo School of Nursing.

So, it's too early for a flu shot, what sweet spot should you aim for? The following are the recommendations from healthcare providers:

When will the flu season begin and end?

There is no official start and end date for flu, but it tends to follow the US flu season patterns. CDC.

According to the CDC, flu seasons tend to peak in December and February, and fade by spring. However, some seasons are longer than others, and flu can circulate as high as May.

Is it too early for a flu shot?

Doctors generally agree that for now it's too early for a flu shot. “The concern is that protections will decline.” William Shaffner, Maryland, He is an infectious disease expert and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “If you can wait a little, that's good.”

Infectious disease experts Amesh A. Adalja, MD, Senior scholars at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Center agree. “Influenza season can last during spring,” he points out.

Currently, those who could benefit from being vaccinated are children under the age of 8 who have never been shot with the flu, says Dr. Schaffner. “They need two doses spaced apart so you can get them right now,” he explains.

What are my flu vaccine options?

When it comes to getting vaccinated from the flu, there are several options. Most Americans under the age of 65 who have been shot with the flu get a trivalent vaccine targeting three strains of the flu. CDC. However, adults over the age of 65 are advised to get a four-fold flu vaccine targeting four strains of influenza.

There are variations of these types of vaccines if you prefer any of them, such as egg-free flu shots. There is also the option to take a nasal influenza vaccine called flamist. This bypasses the needle completely and sprays it on the nose.

When is the best time to get a flu shot?

It's hard to know exactly how long you'll need to get your shot. However, CDC is normally I recommend it At the end of October, get a shot on Halloween.

“In October, we recommend getting the vaccine because there is actual flu activity. There's very little right now,” says Dr. Adarja. “If administered in October, the vaccine will last through the season.”

It is also worth considering: it takes about two weeks after you get vaccinated for your body to develop antibodies to the flu, CDC. Therefore, if you have a big indoor event in late October or November, we recommend planning to get your flu vaccine a few weeks in advance to be safe.

But if now is the only time you can get vaccinated, Dr. Adarja says it's better than nothing.

How long does flu shot protection last?

It is difficult to put an exact number on how long the length protection from flu shots lasts. Everyone has a variety of factors that affect this, including your own immune system, says Dr. Schaffner.

But there is a general range you can expect. “Influenza vaccines usually provide protection for about 6-8 months,” he says. Melinda Haas, DNP. , Clinical Assistant Professor at Buffalo School of Nursing. “However, it is important to note that this may vary depending on the individual factors in a particular season and the specific strain of the influenza virus.”

Overall, doctors emphasize the importance of taking the flu vaccine. “Influenza vaccination is best considered as a way to increase your resilience to respiratory virus season,” says Dr. Adarja. “It's an important tool that helps avoid the devastating and serious consequences of influenza infection.”