Things you need to know about “bug kiss” illness in Texas





UT Health and Texas A&M participated in a CDC study on bugs that could spread Chagas' disease, which is becoming more common here and in other states.

Houston – A new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises awareness that it is potentially deadly Chagas disease It is becoming more common in the US. This disease is spread by bloody insects It is known as the more well known tritrimin “Kiss Bug”“Because they usually bite the victim near their lips or eyes while they are asleep. According to CDCwhich includes around 8 million people worldwide, and at least 280,000 people in the United States suffer from Chagas disease. Some people don't realize they have it because symptoms mimic many other common conditions. If it is not treated, chagas can cause serious health problems and can even be fatal. Texas is one of eight states that have reported human cases of Chagas disease. both Our and Texas A&M I participated in a CDC study of the disease. It is already endemic in 21 Central and South America countries. Sarah Hammer, Veterinary epidemiologist at Texas A&M Universitysome researchers say it's time to recognize Chagas disease as an endemic disease in the United States. “This idea that this is nothing more than a disease you encounter in Latin America is not accurate and does not reflect local transmission in people and animals here in America,” Hammer said. It reports human cases in Chagas along with Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. Most state doctors don't need to follow or report it. How is Chagas and Kiss bug disease spreading? Chagas disease usually spreads through contact with kissing insects. According to CDCBugs bite and suck blood from infected animals or people. They will then infect the parasite. After biting, the bug becomes poop and the poop contains parasites. Poo can lead to infection if it is amputated in the skin or if it enters someone's body near the eyes or mouth. CDC People say they may rub the feces unconsciously on their cuts, eyes, or even mouth. About half of the kissing bugs are infected with Chagas, According to Texas A&M. Where is the kiss bug? Bloody insects occur naturally in the southern half of the country. Reported in 32 US states According to the CDC report, Washington, DC. These states include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico, Ohio, Ohio, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, DC Bugs can live in a variety of outdoor settings such as indoors, substandard home cracks and holes, or below. Under the pouch

Between rocky structures

Under the cement

Rocks, trees, brush piles, or under bark

In rodent nests and animal dens

Outdoor dog house or kennel

At chicken coops and homes Kissing for Chagas Symptoms or Bug Disease There are two stages of Chagas disease: acute and chronic phase. According to CDCthe acute phase occurs during the first weeks or months of infection. Chronic phase can even last a lifetime. Acute symptoms are usually mild and can include: heat

tired

Body pain

headache

rash

Loss of appetite

diarrhea

vomiting

Eyelid swelling, Romagna's signature Most people are chronic and have no symptoms. but, CDC It is said that 20-30% of infected people develop “serious health problems.” They are: Heart problems such as heart enlargement, heart failure, changes in heart rate, rhythm, or sudden death.

Digestive problems, such as enlarged esophagus and colon, can make you have a hard time eating or going to the bathroom. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Is Bug Disease kissing possible? Chagas' disease can be treated with the use of anti-paracityx. Mayo Clinic. Chronic symptoms should be managed by other treatment methods. No known treatment for Chagas disease. Kissing dog bug disease Scientists at Texas A&M University have discovered Chagas disease in dogs in many counties in Texas. Some of the common signs of illness in infected dogs are heart problems, stomach problems, and sometimes sudden death. Many infected dogs do not have symptoms, but daily stress and activity levels can lead to illness as they age. Researchers are working on a new treatment for Chagas disease in dogs. There are no vaccinations to protect against human and dog Chagas disease. Dog tests are available from Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Research Institute. Types of “kiss bugs” in Texas Texas has seven types of kiss bugs. The range of adult kiss bugs is size, but is usually US quarter size.

Most species have distinctive bands on the sides of the body, either orange or red.

The legs of the kissing insects are long and thin. Unlike similar insects, the legs are thinner across the round bottom.

The kissing insect has a prominent mouse part that appears as a large black needle attached to the head. When pushed under the body, the needle-like mouse part is completely straight.

The kissing bug is slightly flattered and has a very long, thin head.

Kissbag nymphs (immature and young insects) are smaller than adults, ranging from poppy seeds to almost an inch long. They have a “tear-dropping” body shape with pointy heads.

Do you have any news tips or story ideas? Please email to [email protected]

