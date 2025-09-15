Mosquitoes suck – but should we simply remove them?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) calls mosquitoes “the world's deadliest animals.” They have a good reason. Small, annoying but dangerous: insects carrying this disease help kill more than 1 million people around the world each year.

Now, as the world warms, their domain may be expanding. Previously, mosquitoes were a concern in the warm tropical regions of the world. But now, as well as the number of warm, humid days in which insects can thrive, there are an increasing number of cases of malaria in the United States.

Mosquitoes can be adapted

anopheles Mosquitoes that spread malaria Spreads over the cooler The dry part of the African continent. a London's Faculty of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Research warned that if current emissions continue, billions of people will be at risk of dengue and malaria by 2100.

Mosquitoes can also adapt to higher temperatures. A team of scientists at the University of California, Berkeley reported that the mosquitoes had one on January 7th Natural variation in genes It helped them to better tolerate the fever. “The paper discovered that mosquitoes are not only static players, but they may not only be dying from taking them, but also have the ability to cope with warming temperatures,” said Dr. Lisa Cooper, an environmental health scientist at Stanford University and lead author of the paper.

Scientists previously believed that mosquitoes might be forced to move to cooler areas and migrate mosquito populations as they have become hot. However, if they can accommodate a changing climate, mosquito populations may actually expand their territory even further.

With the world of mosquito-borne disease clutches, does it make sense for scientists to try and wipe out some mosquitoes, especially those that spread the disease?

Molecular biologists, environmental health scientists, and mosquito ecologists all unite by their goal of reducing the fatal effects of mosquitoes in our world, but each group has a variety of topics to eradicate them entirely.

Extreme maneuvering

“We have over 3,000 species of mosquitoes,” said Dr. Cooper. “Just targeting several species that are vectors for human disease, [carry] Dengue fever and malaria, [or] For example, I don't think that the West Nile virus has any major ecological harms that arise from eliminating them. ”

Removing all mosquitoes can have ecological consequences. Because some of them are plant pollinators or their larvae may be food for small fish. Of the over 3,000 species of mosquitoes, eradicating some mosquitoes can affect the delicate balance of certain food chains. But what spreads the disease It may not even have a big role Playing with pollination.

Mosquito eradication doesn't have to be permanent either, according to Andrea Smidler, a molecular biologist working in mosquito genetic engineering at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

In the 1930s, the United States once had a case of malaria. However, it was taken by a federal government rescue organization. Aggressive mosquito control Malaria prevention procedures – Improve drainage, eliminate breeding areas, spraying insecticides like DDT – until 1951 when the disease was eliminated. anopheles The mosquitoes were temporarily eradicated or at least reduced to such low levels, which prevented the disease from being sprayed.

However, later there were mosquitoes that could re-transmit malaria. “However, if there is a case of malaria, the CDC will enter and wipe off the mosquito locally to eliminate transmission,” explained Dr. Smidler. “It's probably too difficult to expect [eradication] To be permanent, right? ”

“One job in their life…”

Some scientists believe that using only insecticides to eradicate mosquitoes is a waste of time because of how adaptable they are. “Eliminating mosquitoes is similar to killing bacteria with antibiotics,” said Dr. Marcelo Jacobs Lorrena, an entomologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Maryland, USA. “It works very well at first [but] Gradually, the bacteria become resistant to antibiotics, and that's exactly what happens in mosquitoes. ”

He mentioned the graph in the 2024 Malaria Report. This shows how malaria-induced deaths decreased between 2000 and 2015. “But from 2015 to the present, there hasn't changed.

Insecticides like DDT also caused serious environmental hazards. A book called 1962 Silent Spring Rachel Carson documented how DDT allowed birds to lay shellless eggs.

Enter a chemical-free species-specific removal method, such as sterile insect technology. The idea was to sterilize certain species of male mosquitoes and bring hundreds of them back into the population.

“Men are penis that are literally flying in these insect systems. They should not bite. They don't spread the disease. One of their jobs in their lives is to mate with her and her,” Dr. Smidler said. “With mosquitoes, only women are the ones who bite and spread the disease.”

When one of the infertile men and an ordinary woman mate, they do not produce viable offspring. Therefore, temporary killing of the population in an infertile man could lead to methods previously used by scientists to eliminate pests like screwworm flies (Cochliomyia hominivorax).

Frying pan or fire?

However, traditional methods of sterilizing male flies include irradiating x-rays to the reproductive organs, causing many men to die.

Some scientists are developing precision-induced infertility male techniques to further optimize their strategies. Smidler and colleagues from Dr. Omar Akbari, a lab of UCSD, are trying to create a specific target for genes that affect fertility using the CRISPR-CAS9 method GMO-modified sterile male. They also aim to target genes that cause “femininity” so that all offspring become males.

The WHO also encourages research on genetically modified mosquitoes as long as scientists are “supported by clear governance mechanisms for assessing health, environmental and ecological implications.” 2020 Position Statement.

Additionally, scientists are reusing existing drugs to be used as mosquito killers. A team of scientists from Liverpool Tropical Medicine School investigated Using NichinonineFDA approved drugs taken by patients with rare metabolic disorders. They discovered that drinking blood containing medication is fatal to cause malaria Anopheles gambiae, When working by blocking important enzymes, mosquitoes depend on digesting their blood diet. Nichinon surpassed the drug Ivermectin, another mosquito, killing insecticide-resistant mosquitoes.

But Dr. Phil Launibos, a mosquito ecologist at the University of Florida, said mosquito reduction or eradication may not be the most careful way to control disease. He noted that even if one species is removed locally, another species could soon migrate to the area, or the same species could also reinvade.

“The chances of actually removing many of these vector species are relatively difficult. They not only breed very quickly, but many of them are skilled species that invade new environments,” he said.

“Even if a project aimed at mosquito reduction is successful locally, we need to set up a skilled laboratory that produces more modified mosquitoes used in reduction efforts,” added Dr. Lounibos.

“100% nothing.”

Dr. Scott O'Neill, founder and CEO of the World Mosquito Program nonprofit, has found a way to curb the spread of disease without completely eliminating mosquitoes. He and his team discovered it Wolbakiabacteria that occur naturally in several insects have protected these insects from viral infections. They are transfer Wolbakia Inside Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes and bacteria have recognized that dengue viruses prevent growth inside mosquitoes. It can also be used to target Chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika virus.

When they cultivated and released these Wolbakia Local mosquitoes in some places in Australia, Brazil, Colombia and other countries, modified mosquitoes cannot transmit much of the virus, Reduced spread Dengue fever. Bacteria can also pass on mosquito generations, which could become a more sustainable disease management method. In the Australian region, where Dr. O'Neill first unfolded, team members were even able to show that dengue heat propagation had stopped completely. “In contrast to mosquito reduction, it's a mosquito correction, and I feel it's a potentially much more powerful tool,” Dr. Raunivos said.

There was one drawback. Unlike Aedes aegypti Mosquitoes spreading the virus anophleleS Mosquitoes spread parasites called parasites Plasmodium – Causing malaria – and Wolbakia It doesn't seem to work well with these mosquitoes. But then researchers at GlaxoSmithKline stumbled upon a bacteria that seemed to prevent it. Plasmodium Their infection anopheles mosquito. They contacted Dr. Lorena for help.

Dr. Lorena and his colleagues discovered that the bacteria secreted toxic products It's called Harmane It could be blocked Plasmodium Parasites developed in the intestines of mosquitoes. Like Wolbachia Aedes aegyptithis bacteria could be “treated” anopheles Mosquitoes of Plasmodium Parasites prevent them from carrying malaria. ” [bacteria method] They don't rely on mosquito killing. This makes all mosquitoes resistant. They keep biting people, but they don't communicate the disease,” Lorena said.

So did Dr. Lorena and his team. It was discovered earlier Another bacteria that was prevented Plasmodium Mosquito infection. This had the advantage that it could spread to mosquitoes, passing through the generation of mosquitoes through female eggs, and sexually transmitted from male to female. In the next step, scientists aim to test these methods extensively in the wild anopheles population.

However, Dr. Lorena does not support the idea of ​​stopping mosquito killings entirely. “Nothing,” he said. “What we imagine is that these bacteria are new tools added to all existing tools.”

According to him, all these different strategies should be used together to stop mosquitoes from spraying diseases like malaria. Even the act of eradicating mosquitoes, like other tools, is not the ultimate goal, but another cog in the wheels that move to remove the world of mosquito-borne diseases.

“We need to continue to treat people with malaria to eliminate reservoirs. We need to continue to kill mosquitoes. It's less effective, but we're gradually introducing vaccines. What's very important is not just relying on one approach, but combining all the approaches.

Rohini Subrahmanyam is a freelance journalist in Bengaluru.